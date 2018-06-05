Fracta Unveils Its New Identity At The 2018 AWWA Annual Conference

Fracta is capturing the attention of the US water industry with its digital condition assessment solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to determine the Likelihood of Failure (LOF) of drinking water mains. Public and investor-owned utilities are spending millions on water main rehabilitation and replacement programs. They want to make sure they are spending their capital as efficiently as possible to prevent expensive breaks and avoid rate increases. Fracta offers utilities and the engineering community another tool to help them do just that.

"We partnered with Fracta because they are working to identify the parameters unique to our agency for proactive pipe replacement," said Patrick Walter, General Manager of Purissima Hills Water District. "We will be able to leverage Fracta's innovation and a progressive approach to optimize our future CIP expenditures "

About Fracta, Inc.

Fracta's flagship offering is a Software as a Service (SaaS) application that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess the condition of drinking water distribution mains. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence in condition assessments as part of a proper infrastructure asset management program will contribute to the reduction of the economic impacts incurred from water main breaks and help water utilities more efficiently allocate and spend their capital investments. For more information, visit http://www.fracta.ai

