Fractal Acquires Samya.ai to Drive Next Generation of Enterprise Revenue Growth Management

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the acquisition of Samya.ai, one of the fastest-growing Revenue Growth Management (RGM) companies, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition strengthens Fractal's RGM offerings and expands its reach across industries to help its clients make #betterdecisons to drive sustainable growth.

Companies face significant operational blind spots and value leakage in the form of lost sales, reduced margins, low ROI on promotional spend, missed growth opportunities, and excess inventories. It is estimated that CPG companies alone lose revenue growth opportunities of up to 9% and carry an excess inventory of 10%-15% due to these operational complexities and inefficiencies.

Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal, said, "We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead of us with Samya. Supporting our mission to power every human decision in the enterprise, this acquisition will expand our footprint and enable us to create greater value to our clients across industries." He added, "The founders, Shailendra, Deepinder, and Pavan, have built a world-class AI/ML engineering product and a great team. I am thrilled to welcome the team into Fractal."

"Samya's RGM offering leverages deep learning, reinforcement learning, and other advanced probabilistic methods to deliver 10X advantage over traditional approaches. We are excited about joining Fractal. Our combined expertise will enable us to help Fortune 500 clients drive sustainable revenue growth," said the founders, Shailendra Singh (CEO), Deepinder Dhingra (Chief Product Officer), and Pavan Palety (Chief Customer Officer).

Fractal has been powering decisions in 100+ Fortune 500 companies with AI, engineering, and design. Fractal's Ideas2Business program currently includes over eight software solution platforms and four AI companies. Samya.ai will be the fifth company under this program. The AI companies include 1) Qure.ai, which uses AI & deep learning techniques to provide an automated interpretation of radiology scans like X-rays, CTs, and MRI scans. Last year, Qure.ai received FDA® approval for one of its products and raised $16 million from Sequoia Capital and Mass Mutual Ventures, 2) Theremin.ai deploys deep reinforcement learning algorithms to identify unique alpha investment opportunities in financial markets. Last year, Theremin.ai raised funds from OLMO Capital, 3) Cuddle.ai, an AI-powered decision co-pilot that helps surface insights from data through nudges and predictive inputs and helps business leaders make better and quicker decisions every day, and 4) Eugenie.ai, which has two products that enable businesses to spot, explore and exploit anomalies and patterns that have a bottom-line impact.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2,300 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

About Samya

Samya.ai is the only Revenue Growth AI company in the CPG space operating at the intersection of demand and supply operations. Samya.AI brings the power of deep learning, probabilistic machine learning and reinforcement learning approaches together with deep domain expertise to help CPG companies recapture revenue growth potential. Samya.AI is headquartered in Chicago, USA, with its offices in London, UK, and leading product and R&D center in Bangalore, India.

SOURCE Fractal