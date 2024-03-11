Fractal Group Announces Liquidation of Fractal Marine DMCC

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Marine DMCC announces its decision to initiate liquidation proceedings. The Fractal Group remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding international standards and compliance protocols, including those set forth by the Price Cap Coalition.

Fractal Group was founded on transparency, compliance, fostering robust relationships within the international trading community, and seizing geopolitical opportunities. Fractal complies with all legal requirements in the jurisdictions it operates and serves.

Recognizing the critical importance of collaboration and adherence to global regulations, Fractal is dedicated to working closely with regulators worldwide. The company remains committed to supporting and advancing policy objectives while strictly adhering to established trade mechanisms and regulations. Consequently, as it undergoes liquidation, Fractal Marine is unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the utmost standards of integrity, compliance, and sustainability and is taking all necessary steps to comply with relevant jurisdictions.

The Fractal Group extends its gratitude to its stakeholders for their support. It reaffirms its commitment to operating in accordance with international standards whilst fostering the expansion and stability of worldwide trade, ensuring energy security.

About The Fractal Group

The Fractal Group is a pioneering force in the shipping sector, grounded in the core principles of compliance, transparency, and integrity. Established in early 2022, the Fractal Group was founded with a steadfast commitment to align with the policy objectives of international regulators. Fractal is dedicated to fostering the growth and stability of global commerce and enhancing energy security. In times marked by volatile geopolitical landscapes, Fractal stands out by offering indispensable shipping solutions that navigate the complexities of international trade with unwavering reliability and ethical standards. By prioritizing the advancement of regulatory compliance and operational transparency, Fractal is not just a shipping provider but a strategic partner in securing the resilience and prosperity of the global economy.

