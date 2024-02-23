Fractal Marine DMCC Responds to UK Sanctions and Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance and Transparency

News provided by

Fractal

23 Feb, 2024, 15:38 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Marine DMCC, a leading entity in the global shipping and trading sector, expresses its profound disappointment following its recent inclusion on the sanctions list by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Fractal Marine is founded on the core principles of compliance, transparency, and the fostering of robust relationships within the international trading community, including active communication and alignment with the objectives of the price cap coalition.

Fractal Marine has initiated a formal challenge against the sanctions in response to these developments. We are in active dialogue with the relevant UK authorities to address and resolve the concerns raised. The company is committed to demonstrating its adherence to international standards and its unwavering dedication to lawful and ethical business practices.

A Commitment to Global Collaboration and Compliance
Fractal Marine recognizes the critical importance of collaboration and partnership in achieving shared objectives across borders. The company is steadfast in its commitment to working closely with regulators, including those in the United States and the European Union, to support and advance policy objectives while strictly adhering to established trade mechanisms and regulations.

Understanding the significance of aligning our operations with the priorities of global authorities, Fractal Marine is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and sustainability. Our engagement with the price cap coalition reflects our proactive approach to ensuring that our business practices contribute positively to the stability and growth of international commerce and energy security.

Driving Mutual Success Through Responsible Practices
Fractal Marine is resolute in its aim to be a positive force in the industry, fostering strong relationships and actively participating in initiatives that promote responsible shipping and trading practices. Our commitment to being a reliable and trustworthy partner is unwavering as we continue to drive mutual success while adhering to the regulatory frameworks and policy objectives set forth by the US, EU, and other international bodies.

As we move forward, Fractal Marine is focused on challenging the UK designations and clearing any misunderstandings regarding our operations and compliance record. We remain dedicated to transparency, open communication, and the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our business.

About Fractal Marine DMCC
Fractal Marine DMCC is a leading global shipping and trading entity headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Founded on the principles of compliance, transparency, and integrity, Fractal Marine is committed to advancing the policy objectives of international regulators and contributing to the growth and stability of global commerce and energy security.

SOURCE Fractal

Also from this source

Fractal Shipping Focuses on Fleet Rejuvenation, Emphasizing Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

Fractal Shipping Focuses on Fleet Rejuvenation, Emphasizing Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

In a conversation with Tradewinds, Fractal Shipping CEO Mathieu Philippe conveyed his optimism for the company's future, attributing its rapid growth ...

Fractal Partners with Coursera to launch Data Science Professional Certificate

Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, has partnered with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Image1

Trade Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.