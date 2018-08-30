Fractal Raises Seed Financing and Moves ICOs Out of the Regulatory Grey Area

BERLIN, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Only ten months into its foundation and during a turbulent market situation, blockchain technology company Fractal (http://www.trustfractal.com) was able to gain the support and backing of an unusual, but well-known pair of institutional investors: innogy Innovation Hub and coparion.

Fractal builds user-centric and compliant identity and payment solutions for the decentralized web and supports open source blockchain projects to fund the future ecosystem using an initial token launch. Fractal plays a major role in moving ICOs out of the regulatory grey area and helps make the ICO investment process frictionless.

"We want to serve entrepreneurs on their journey to build and fund open source decentralised protocols," says Fractal's CEO Julian Leitloff. "The Seed Round lets us invest in better tools to help them." Fractal plans to invest deeper into its software solutions for identification and payment. Making worldwide compliance look simple and easy-to-use is a costly endeavour.

Fractal is also excited to launch its latest service: Fractal ID. Available as an open Authentication (oAuth) kit for web and app developers, Fractal ID will allow users to log in with one click and instantly share a custom slice of their ID data with a trusted transaction partner. "Fractal will be the first vendor to bridge the gap between identities on the web and blockchain. For example, Fractal can link a Facebook profile with a Sovrin decentralized ID and an official driver's license," says Fractal's CTO and Co-Founder Julio Santos. "We aim to keep it free as long as possible." Fractal is also part of the recent ERC725 Alliance that aims to establish an OpenID standard.

https://trustfractal.com/news/









Press contact:



Julian Leitloff



julian@trustfractal.com



+49-179-415-6528



Akazienstraße 3a



10823 Berlin





SOURCE Fractal Blockchain UG