Fractal Selected as Preferred Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network

Fractal to build enterprise-grade Claude-based AI solutions that transform business workflows across industries.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd. (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), a globally recognized enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, has been selected as a Preferred Services Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track.

This partner status recognizes Fractal's expertise and track record in designing, deploying, and scaling Claude-powered AI solutions across industries including CPG, retail, technology, media, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and insurance, and across all enterprise functions. As a Preferred Partner, Fractal can access Anthropic's technical teams while helping clients solve business problems at scale using AI.

Through this partnership, Fractal will combine its deep industry and functional expertise along with Cogentiq, its agentic AI platform, and Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities to help organizations unlock enterprise value.

"Anthropic's commitment to building capable, reliable, and responsible AI aligns closely with how we help enterprises adopt AI at scale. Through the Claude Partner Network Services Track, Fractal will help clients identify, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions that create measurable value across their businesses," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice-Chairman, Fractal.

"Fractal's Claude practice is built around use-case depth and enterprise delivery," said Dylan Dias, Chief Alliances Officer and Head of Cloud Partnerships, Fractal. "We see strong demand where Claude can help modernize knowledge-intensive workflows, improve productivity, reduce cycle time, and strengthen decision-making. With deep AI, engineering, design, and domain expertise, Fractal is focused on moving clients beyond single-use-case solutions to building enterprise AI systems."

"By incorporating Claude into its delivery model, Fractal is expanding how its teams engage with clients and accelerate outcomes across industries. That commitment is reflected in the practice Fractal has built — 300+ Claude-certified practitioners already delivering production work, including a contract intelligence solution serving 350+ legal and procurement users at 50% higher productivity. Fractal is bringing the most advanced and trusted enterprise AI to sectors including CPG, retail, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and technology, media and telecom — combining a scaled Claude practice with deep customer delivery experience," said Rich O'Connell, Head of Alliances, Anthropic.

For more information, please visit: https://fractal.ai/partners/anthropic/

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products, anchored by Cogentiq, its flagship agentic AI platform. With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal's track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal's suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that develops reliable, steerable, and interpretable AI systems. As a Public Benefit Corporation, the creator of the Claude large language models is dedicated to advancing frontier AI research while ensuring that artificial intelligence benefits humanity.

For more information, visit www.anthropic.com.

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SOURCE Fractal Analytics Limited