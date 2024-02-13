Fractal Shipping Focuses on Fleet Rejuvenation, Emphasizing Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

GENEVA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a conversation with Tradewinds, Fractal Shipping CEO Mathieu Philippe conveyed his optimism for the company's future, attributing its rapid growth since its 2022 founding to its ability to navigate market disruptions successfully. He stressed the importance of adhering to US, G7, and EU sanctions, along with price cap rules. Philippe believes that finding unique opportunities in a mature market is critical for Fractal Shipping's ongoing success, highlighting the company's strategic compliance and innovative approach as foundational elements.

Addressing Fractal Shipping's strategy in the mature shipping industry, Philippe highlighted that "we can find an angle if we are strong enough as a team and manage to increase our level of expertise." Philippe outlined a vision for the future that includes tackling new opportunities beyond the tight networks of traders and oil majors, focusing on smart environmental compliance and the selection of new fuels. This strategy aims to ensure Fractal Shipping sustains a versatile fleet to capitalize on the anticipated robust market demand across tanker categories.

Fractal Shipping actively ensures compliance with US, EU, and UK regulations, adhering strictly to all price cap rules and sanction protocols. They are dedicated to maintaining an open dialogue with regulators and policymakers in all the jurisdictions in which Fractal Shipping operates. This strategy reflects their commitment to navigating the complexities of international mandates effectively. Through these actions, Fractal Shipping establishes itself as a responsible and ethical participant in the global shipping arena, emphasizing a forward-looking and compliant operational stance.

Fractal Shipping is actively working on expanding and modernizing its managed fleet to enhance its service capabilities and gain new opportunities. Philippe highlighted the importance of this rejuvenation, stating, "acquiring newer vessels would unlock significant opportunities for us, including the potential to haul US oil." He also revealed an oil major's interest in utilizing their ships. This move is part of the company's broader commitment to innovation, compliance, and sustainability in the shipping industry, supported by new investments and a forward-looking growth strategy.

