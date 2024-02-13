Fractal Shipping Focuses on Fleet Rejuvenation, Emphasizing Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

News provided by

Fractal

13 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

GENEVA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a conversation with Tradewinds, Fractal Shipping CEO Mathieu Philippe conveyed his optimism for the company's future, attributing its rapid growth since its 2022 founding to its ability to navigate market disruptions successfully. He stressed the importance of adhering to US, G7, and EU sanctions, along with price cap rules. Philippe believes that finding unique opportunities in a mature market is critical for Fractal Shipping's ongoing success, highlighting the company's strategic compliance and innovative approach as foundational elements.

Addressing Fractal Shipping's strategy in the mature shipping industry, Philippe highlighted that "we can find an angle if we are strong enough as a team and manage to increase our level of expertise." Philippe outlined a vision for the future that includes tackling new opportunities beyond the tight networks of traders and oil majors, focusing on smart environmental compliance and the selection of new fuels. This strategy aims to ensure Fractal Shipping sustains a versatile fleet to capitalize on the anticipated robust market demand across tanker categories.

Fractal Shipping actively ensures compliance with US, EU, and UK regulations, adhering strictly to all price cap rules and sanction protocols. They are dedicated to maintaining an open dialogue with regulators and policymakers in all the jurisdictions in which Fractal Shipping operates. This strategy reflects their commitment to navigating the complexities of international mandates effectively. Through these actions, Fractal Shipping establishes itself as a responsible and ethical participant in the global shipping arena, emphasizing a forward-looking and compliant operational stance.

Fractal Shipping is actively working on expanding and modernizing its managed fleet to enhance its service capabilities and gain new opportunities. Philippe highlighted the importance of this rejuvenation, stating, "acquiring newer vessels would unlock significant opportunities for us, including the potential to haul US oil." He also revealed an oil major's interest in utilizing their ships. This move is part of the company's broader commitment to innovation, compliance, and sustainability in the shipping industry, supported by new investments and a forward-looking growth strategy.

SOURCE Fractal

Also from this source

Fractal Partners with Coursera to launch Data Science Professional Certificate

Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, has partnered with ...

Fractal Supports Sustainability Efforts in West Africa

Geneva-based shipping company Fractal is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation to GOAL, an Irish-based international humanitarian response agency....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.