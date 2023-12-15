Fractal Supports Sustainability Efforts in West Africa

News provided by

Fractal

15 Dec, 2023, 02:00 ET

GENEVA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva-based shipping company Fractal is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation to GOAL, an Irish-based international humanitarian response agency. Fractal's contribution will support GOAL's efforts to restore and protect mangrove ecosystems in Sierra Leone, reinforcing the crucial role of mangroves - tropical plants that thrive in intertidal zones.

Mangroves play a crucial role in climate change mitigation. They extract up to five times more carbon than forests on land, incorporating it in their leaves, branches, roots and the sediments beneath them. They support over 1,500 species. This mangrove restoration project not only helps battle climate change, but also supports local fisheries and food security.

Fractal CEO Mathieu Philippe expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Sustainability is a journey and today marks a very important step for Fractal. I first saw the impact mangroves can have on the environment when kayaking years ago in the UAE with my family. Of course, like others in the industry, we are constantly looking at ways to make our voyages greener. Good environmental stewardship is a vital part of what we do at Fractal, but helping others with that journey is important too."

Courtenay Pollard, Partnerships Manager with GOAL, said the organization was incredibly grateful for Fractal's support and pointed out that the donation would have a significant impact not only on the environment, but on surrounding communities, "It's really, really worthwhile for the communities working and living along these coastal areas, so we are just hugely grateful, and we look forward to reporting on the next steps of the project."

This donation marks the start of the Fractal Gives project: an ongoing programme supporting ecological and social initiatives. The scheme will be led by staff members at Fractal, who will identify and support projects in need around the world.

About Fractal:
Fractal is an international shipper with a focus on the global transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company is dedicated to upholding the principles of international law, safety, and compliance while contributing to the world's energy security. Fractal's commitment to ethical business practices and safety sets it apart in the global shipping industry.

SOURCE Fractal

Also from this source

Fractal Reaffirms its Commitment to Ethical Business Practices, Compliance, and Safety in Global Shipping Industry

Fractal Reaffirms its Commitment to Ethical Business Practices, Compliance, and Safety in Global Shipping Industry

Fractal, a shipping company developed to enhance global energy security, reiterates its unwavering commitment to strict adherence to international...

Fractal Named a Leader in Customer Analytics by Independent Research Firm

Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.