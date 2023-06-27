FracTEL Appoints Joe White as Chief Executive Officer

FracTEL, a leading communications provider, announces the appointment of Joe White as its new CEO, effective July 1, 2023.

PALM BAY, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FracTEL announces the appointment of Joe White as its new CEO, effective July 1, 2023. White brings 20+ years of experience in telecommunications and technology with a proven record of developing forward-thinking product portfolios and achieving sustainable business growth.

Joe White, CEO of FracTEL

White will be responsible for building strong relationships with stakeholders while defining and communicating vision, strategy, and performance. White is poised to spearhead FracTEL's market expansion and channel development initiatives and further its position as an industry leader.

As the co-founder and CTO of Brightlink Communications, White took Brightlink from startup to nationwide network, handling over a billion minutes a month while overseeing product and strategic vision for moving from primarily network services to building hosted software platforms in CPaaS, UCaaS, and messaging products. These achievements garnered widespread recognition, leading to Brightlink's acquisition by NUSO in December of 2021. White played a pivotal role in the transition, overseeing the integration of Brightlink's customers, products, and services into the newly formed NUSO/Brightlink organization.

"Joe's extensive experience, relationships, and strategic vision make him the perfect choice to strengthen our market position and help lead our company into our next phase of rapid growth," said Michael Crown, President of FracTEL. "Joe has a proven record of success and his industry reputation is second to none. He will be laser-focused on unleashing the value we have created at FracTEL."

FracTEL uses its multi-patented technology to provide cloud communications offerings that are designed, developed and deployed throughout the FracTEL Cloud - all running on their wholly owned carrier network. Their offerings are designed to power business communication, including Cloud Voice, Cloud APIs, Messaging, No-Code Automation, and Carrier Services. For over a decade, FracTEL has delivered a full-stack of communication solutions that help their partners rapidly innovate, expand, and deploy.

In assuming the role of CEO, White stated, "I am excited to join FracTEL and lead this incredible technology-focused team. They have established a strong reputation for customer-centricity and delivering first-rate products and services. As their CEO, I will foster FracTEL's technology and innovation, driving success, deepening customer relationships and creating additional value for customers, employees, and shareholders."

