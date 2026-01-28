Fractional AI Launches Enterprise Healthcare and Life Sciences Division

Fractional AI Health brings world-class engineering expertise to drive transformation and measurable outcomes for healthcare and life sciences enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractional AI, the leader in applied AI, announced today the launch of Fractional AI Health, a dedicated healthcare and life sciences division. The new division builds production-grade AI systems that drive operational efficiency, accelerate revenue growth, and improve clinical outcomes for enterprise clients nationwide.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as healthcare and life sciences organizations are adopting AI faster than nearly any other industry. While technology companies and startups continue to bring powerful products to market, most organizations lack the hands-on expertise to build AI systems tailored to their specific workflows and operational needs. Closing that gap requires a rare combination of engineering excellence and deep industry knowledge.

The new division pairs elite engineering talent — honed through more than 50 production AI deployments across industries — with dedicated healthcare and life sciences expertise. Fractional AI Health's engineers work hand-in-hand with clients to automate workflows and build AI-powered product features, upskilling internal teams along the way. The industry demands a higher standard for AI, and the new division is built to meet it, with rigorous attention to patient safety, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

"Success for us means AI that's working at scale and delivering results," said Chris Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of Fractional AI. "We understand organizations across healthcare and life sciences are under pressure to reduce costs and improve outcomes. Fractional AI Health is here to help with AI systems that work in the real world and pricing options that align our success with yours."

Fractional AI Health is headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle, home to leading health systems, major research universities, and one of the highest concentrations of life sciences companies in the country. Led by Kyle Bryant and Dr. Rebecca Bilbro, Fractional AI Health is actively hiring in the region, with plans to expand to other major cities.

"For companies building with AI, talent is the biggest bottleneck," said Travis May, Co-Founder and Chairman of Fractional AI. "We're assembling the world's best engineers to solve healthcare's hardest problems." May is also CEO of Shaper Capital and previously founded and led Datavant and LiveRamp.

The formal launch builds on work Fractional AI has already been doing with healthcare and life sciences clients, such as Claritev, Iodine Software, Definitive Healthcare, Beghou Consulting, and Atropos Health. "Fractional AI helped us further develop our AI roadmap in line with our ambitious vision and analyzed the readiness of our technical architecture to execute on the roadmap," said Fernando Schwartz, Chief AI Officer at Claritev. "Their hands-on experience was evident in their practical recommendations."

"Fractional AI's collaboration with our internal AI and software engineering teams was instrumental in helping us accelerate our timeline and expand our skillset," said Dan Cardinal, CTO at Beghou Consulting. "What we built together will streamline engineering workflows and deliver tailored, tech-enabled solutions to clients faster — all while maintaining the rigor and excellence Beghou is known for."

Healthcare and life sciences organizations interested in working with Fractional AI can learn more at fractional.ai .

