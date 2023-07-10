Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.56% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing prevalence of CVDs is one of the key factors boosting the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fractional flow reserve devices market is set to grow by USD 718.07 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing prevalence of CVDs is a key factor driving market growth. Globally, the prevalence of CVDs (cardiovascular diseases), such as stable angina, unstable angina, and sudden cardiac deaths, is rising. Globally, 17.9 million people die because of CVDs every year. High blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and obesity are risk factors for CADs that are on the rise. The primary diagnosis of roughly one million hospitalized patients in the US each year is unstable angina. Between 2020 and 2050, the number of persons 80 or older is projected to triple, reaching 426 million. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market

The fractional flow reserve devices market report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The fractional flow reserve devices market covers the following areas:

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing focus on non-invasive FFR is a major trend shaping the market. These cutting-edge technologies significantly outperform conventionally invasive FFR methods, and they may be used to diagnose lesion-specific ischemia and aid in clinical decision-making. Furthermore, the rise in interest in FD-OCT non-invasive calculating research and development is driving the market. For instance, St. Jude Medical, which Abbott just bought, sells its OPTIS Mobile System throughout Europe and Japan. Therefore, during the forecast period, the market for FFR devices will rise as non-invasive FFR receives more attention.

Significant Challenges

The low adoption of the FFR technique is a major challenge restricting market growth. FFR is used in fewer than 6% of cardiac catheterization laboratories in numerous countries, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China, and India. Even in developed nations such as the United States, many physicians continue to depend only on angiography, despite evidence that it is less beneficial in numerous patient groups. Furthermore, the high cost of adenosine, as well as its adverse effects, limit the broad use of FFR operations. A supply of 20 milliliters of intravenous adenosine solution (3 mg/mL) costs around USD 60. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The fractional flow reserve devices market is segmented by product (FFR guidewires and FFR monitoring systems), application (single-vessel diseases and multi-vessel diseases), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the FFR guidewires segment will be significant during the forecast period. To measure the pressure distal to a stenosis, FFR measurement requires threading a 0.014-inch wire with a pressure sensor (pressure wire). All pressure wires on the market offered by vendors can also be used as guidewires. Pressure wire technology, microcatheter technology, and optical fiber technology are the three main categories of guidewire technologies on the market. For example, Abbott's PressureWire X guidewire is the main tension guidewire for FFR estimation that can communicate estimations remotely to an FFR framework.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

B. Braun SE

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bracco Spa

CathWorks Inc.

Esaote Spa

General Electric Co.

HeartFlow Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

Medtronic Plc

Mennen Medical Group

Opsens Inc.

Siemens AG

Vendor Offering

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers fractional flow reserve devices such as pressure wires x guide wires.

The company offers fractional flow reserve devices such as pressure wires x guide wires. Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. - The company offers fractional flow reserve devices such as FFR wires and Rotawire atherectomy guidewire.

The company offers fractional flow reserve devices such as FFR wires and Rotawire atherectomy guidewire. B. Braun SE - The company offers fractional flow reserve devices such as sequent please and des in de novo lesions.

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 718.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

