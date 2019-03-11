Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size Worth $1.08 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fractional flow reserve market size is expected to reach USD 1,080.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Widening base of cardiovascular diseases coupled with mounting cases of diabetes in developed as well as developing economies is escalating the growth of the market. Additionally, launch of novel devices in fractional flow reserve (FFR) market such as guidewires and monitoring systems are also anticipated to aid market growth. For instance, in October 2017, GE Healthcare and Medis, a Dutch based imaging software provider entered into a collaborative agreement in an attempt to increase clinical availability of image-based fractional flow reserve technology, offered by Medis.

Key suggestions from the report:

FFR monitoring systems accounted for significant share of about 54.0% in 2018, owing to extensive usage in single and multiple vessel CAD

FFR guidewires are expected to witness a higher CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in fractional flow reserve procedures conducted globally

North America was the leading revenue contributor in the market in 2018. The growth can be attributed to increased investments in R&D by medical device companies

The Asia Pacific FFR market is anticipated to experience noteworthy growth due to rising healthcare spending and increasing diabetes incidence in countries such as China and India

Some of the key companies operating in the market are OPSENS Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, and Bracco S.p.A.

Industry participants are engaged in extensive research activities to develop novel FFR products for diagnosis of cardiac disorders.

Read 107 page research report with TOC on "Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Multi-Vessel CAD, Single-Vessel CAD), By Product (Monitoring Systems, Guidewires), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fractional-flow-reserve-ffr-market

Moreover, consolidation activities, such as acquisition of St. Jude by Abbott in 2017 in order to increase its foothold in the cardiovascular devices market, is likely to keep the market highly competitive and thereby, augur well for the overall market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fractional flow reserve market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Fractional Flow Reserve Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

FFR guidewires



FFR monitoring systems

Fractional Flow Reserve Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Multi-vessel coronary artery disease



Single-vessel coronary artery disease

Fractional Flow Reserve Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Therapeutic Bed Market - The global Therapeutic Bed Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years

Pain Management Devices Market - The global pain management devices market was valued at USD 3,185.5 million in 2014 and is expected to increase at a rate of 13.4% over the forecast period

Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market - The global Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market size was valued at USD 43.7 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the next seven years

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.