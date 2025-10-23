SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractionally, an AI-native growth platform for startups and SMBs, today announced the launch of Marketing Genie, its second AI Employee trained by seasoned executives. Within one week of launch, the company onboarded its fifth paying customer and built a strong pipeline and waitlist for its white-glove onboarding program.

Fractionally's promise:

Fractionally Launches Marketing Genie, Its Second AI Tool for Startups and SMBs

One input — like an idea or a website — turns into meetings and content.

Instead of stitching together marketing tools, agencies, or early hires, founders can plug their business into Marketing Genie and get qualified meetings, automated campaigns, and growth execution at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional GTM.

"We built Fractionally for founders who are tired of burning capital before seeing traction," said Amilcar Chavarria, Founder & CEO. "Our customers give us one input, and we give them pipeline — not promises."

How It Works

Genies: Domain-trained AI employees that autonomously execute marketing, HR, partnerships, and fundraising tasks

Workflow Engine: Proprietary automations that connect campaigns, research, and distribution into measurable pipeline

350+ Fractional Executives: Senior operators from companies like Google, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and Bain who layer strategy and judgment where needed

Marketing Genie focuses on B2B SMBs and early-stage startups, automating outbound campaigns, content marketing, and lead qualification.

Strong Points

Massive Market: SMBs spend over $200B annually on sales and marketing tools that still require in-house teams they can't afford

Outcome-First: Unlike GPT wrappers and point tools, Fractionally owns GTM outcomes, not just tasks

Defensible: Its workflow engine, domain-trained playbooks, and expert network make replication expensive and slow

Built to Scale: Founder-led onboarding proved demand. AI and fractional talent make scaling efficient

Traction

Worked with companies in 13 industries across 10 countries

Supported 700+ startups globally

Generated $12M+ in pipeline and $4M+ raised during its services phase

Backed by 350+ fractional executives with 15+ years of experience

5 paying customers in the first week of Marketing Genie launch, with strong waitlist demand

Founder and Model

Fractionally was born from lived founder pain. Chavarria previously grew FinTech School to a $20M valuation, then launched ProxyCEO and Find Me X to help founders raise capital and grow. Those playbooks became the backbone of Fractionally's AI employees — turning proven GTM execution into scalable products.

The business model is structured around four revenue streams:

SaaS Subscriptions for AI Genies and workflows Fractional Executive Services on demand Launch & Fund, a Reg CF-powered capital platform Fractionally Ventures, a strategic investment vehicle (33 investments since 2020)

The Opportunity

Fractionally is positioned to own the GTM stack for SMBs — a segment historically constrained by cost, complexity, and talent gaps. Unlike typical SaaS, the platform can monetize at every stage of a company's lifecycle: idea, revenue, funding, and scale.

Founders can book their onboarding session, and Investors can enter into the AI workforce wave for SMB GTM.

Users can visit fractionalos.co.

Email [email protected].

About Fractionally

Fractionally is an AI-native growth platform that helps startups and SMBs turn one input, like an idea or website, into meetings, content, and measurable pipeline.

Powered by Marketing Genie, its AI B2B marketing engine, Fractionally automates outbound campaigns, content creation, and lead qualification — delivering traction in days, not months.

Backed by 350+ fractional executives from Google, Meta, and Goldman Sachs, Fractionally combines AI automation with expert strategy to help founders grow faster and spend less.

