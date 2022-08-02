fraction.work Launches Platform To Solve US Software Developer Shortage

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fraction.work is excited to announce the launch of its developer shortage solution, which brings the talent of senior developers at top US corporations to market. The largest pool of top developers is those already working – fraction taps their spare capacity to help growing companies.

After working with a handful of select beta customers, fraction is formally launching its platform to the public. fraction reduces the shortage of American software engineers by matching senior developers with ongoing part-time roles. Clients can add developers to their team with confidence that they will be available 20-30 hours per week long-term. Since fraction taps the entire US developer workforce, clients can access top developers for virtually any technology. Tapping developers' spare capacity makes this approach cost effective compared to traditional consulting or direct hiring.

"This model is perfect for startups who may struggle to compete for developers" said fraction founder Praveen Ghanta. "I've used fractional developers successfully for 15 years – it's time to scale this solution across the industry."

The model has already proven a success as Lumiant, an advice engagement platform for financial professionals, utilized fraction to quickly scale up its technical capacity following its successful launch in the US.

"Following our launch in the US in May, we've been growing rapidly and needed to scale our development team and technical capacity to execute on our aggressive product roadmap and maximize the opportunity in America," said Blake Wood, CEO of Lumiant US.

"With Lumiant now empowering more than 6,000 clients around the world to live their best lives, fraction enabled us to access technically gifted candidates who could quickly get up to speed and get code into production. By augmenting our already incredible engineering and development team with proven talent, we can continue to scale rapidly and be ahead of the curve in delivering an engaging advice experience."

By tapping into an oft-ignored labor pool, fraction makes it easy for scaling organizations to meet aggressive timelines and hire the best talent quickly. Unlike staffing services that focus on offshore software development, fraction works exclusively with senior US-based developers. "By placing top US developers in fractional positions for the long-term, we can provide a level of quality unmatched by offshore consultants" said Jeffrey Baker, fraction Head of Sales.

fraction subjects developers to rigorous screening tests within their preferred software stack. Companies can screen developers using fraction's StackMatch™ tool, which ensures that companies are presented candidates with a deep understanding of a specific tech stack and business vertical.

About fraction.work

fraction is the only hiring platform for developers looking for part-time employment, and for companies looking to hire the best US developers. fraction's StackMatch tool makes it easy to find qualified developers quickly. Founded in 2022, fraction is based in Atlanta.

