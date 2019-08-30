Fracture cutting ribbon on massive new solar-powered facility in San Felasco Tech City

Fracture, a Gainesville-based glass photo printing company, is one of these tenants — and in SFTC they've found a beautiful, 30,000 sq. foot new home for their fast-growing brand.

"As a carbon-neutral company, treading lightly on the planet has always been a central value to us here at Fracture," says CEO, Abhi Lokesh. "Our new facility in SFTC allows us to continue to stay true to those values while also giving us the room to grow within a community of like-minded businesses and entrepreneurs. We couldn't be happier."

For both San Felasco Tech City and Fracture, the commitment to sustainable business practices is more than just a greenwashing gimmick. The bifacial solar array at SFTC is the largest in Florida and the CO2 emissions that it allows the complex to offset is equivalent to charging 21 million smartphones for one year.

On Fracture's part, the company has worked with environmental non-profit We Are Neutral since 2015 to offset their carbon emissions — which in 2018 was the equivalent of planting 4,856 saplings and letting them grow for 10 years.

The San Felasco Tech City open house will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Emory Group Companies, tours of Fracture's workshop, and a Demo Day pitch presentation by companies from local startup accelerator, Collective & Co. Food and refreshments will be served.

Members of the community who would like to request an invitation to this open house along with a schedule of events can send an email to events@fractureme.com.

To learn more about Fracture or San Felasco Tech City or to schedule an interview with Abhi Lokesh or with Mitch Glaeser, CEO of Emory Group Companies, please call (330) 696 8867 or e-mail kelly.chase@fractureme.com. You can also check out the Fracture website at fracture.me.

