Fracture fixation products market size to increase by USD 6,624.08 million; North America to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fracture Fixation Products Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,624.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.46%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracture Fixation Products Market 2023-2027

By region, the global fracture fixation products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly-skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the fracture fixation products market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The fracture fixation products market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acumed LLC - The company offers fracture fixation products such as Acu Loc 2 wrist plating system, ExsoMed ArcPhix functional flexion compression screw system, and OsteoMed ExtremiLock wrist plating system.

- The company offers fracture fixation products such as 2 wrist plating system, ExsoMed ArcPhix functional flexion compression screw system, and OsteoMed ExtremiLock wrist plating system. Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions - The company offers fracture fixation products such as magellan femoral nail system, DA vinci tibial nail system, newton humeral nail system, and fibular nail system.

- The company offers fracture fixation products such as magellan femoral nail system, DA vinci tibial nail system, newton humeral nail system, and fibular nail system. Arthrex Inc. - The company offers fracture fixation products such as internal fixation of ankle fractures.

- The company offers fracture fixation products such as internal fixation of ankle fractures. Bioretec Ltd. - The company offers fracture fixation products such as activa IM nail bioabsorbable intramedullary nail, ActivaNail bioabsorbable nail, ActivaPin bioabsorbable pin, and ActivaScrew bioabsorbable screw.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of fractures associated with osteoporosis and arthritis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to rising road accidents, and rising investments and awareness. However, complications associated with the use of fracture fixation products are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into internal fixation products and external fixation products. The internal fixation products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,408.49 million . The rise in the number of sports injuries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cementless TKA may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rise in the number of sports injuries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cementless TKA may impede the market growth. The cranial orthoses market size is expected to increase by USD 104.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing incidence of cranial deformities is notably driving the cranial orthoses market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this fracture fixation products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fracture fixation products market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fracture fixation products market vendors.

Fracture Fixation Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6624.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled aap Implantate AG, Acumed LLC, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex Inc., Bioretec Ltd., Citieffe s.r.l., Conmed Corp., Extremity Medical LLC, Globus Medical Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Inion Oy, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Paragon 28 Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and TriMed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fracture fixation products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fracture fixation products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Internal fixation products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Internal fixation products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on External fixation products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on External fixation products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Lower extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Lower extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Upper extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Upper extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 aap Implantate AG

Exhibit 104: aap Implantate AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: aap Implantate AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: aap Implantate AG - Key offerings

12.4 Acumed LLC

Exhibit 107: Acumed LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Acumed LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Acumed LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Exhibit 110: Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 111: Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions - Key offerings

12.6 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 113: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Bioretec Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Bioretec Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bioretec Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Bioretec Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Citieffe s.r.l.

Exhibit 119: Citieffe s.r.l. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Citieffe s.r.l. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Citieffe s.r.l. - Key offerings

12.9 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 122: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Globus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 126: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Globus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 129: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.12 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 134: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Orthofix Medical Inc.

Exhibit 139: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Orthopaedic Implant Co.

Exhibit 144: Orthopaedic Implant Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Orthopaedic Implant Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Orthopaedic Implant Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Paragon 28 Inc.

Exhibit 147: Paragon 28 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Paragon 28 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Paragon 28 Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 150: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 153: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.