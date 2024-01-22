Fractus Expands Licensing Program into the Heart of Medical Device Tech

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, renowned for pioneering advancements in antenna technology, proudly announces the successful licensing of its technology for wireless implantable devices like pacemakers, defibrillators and resynchronization devices.

In the field of Medical Device Tech, implantable devices are gaining increasing significance. Nowadays everything is connected. This is the reason why implantable devices require wireless connectivity. In this context, Fractus' antenna technology plays a crucial role by enabling manufacturers to achieve maximum antenna performance within minimal space.

Fractus' pioneering antenna technology has revolutionized remote patient monitoring, catalyzing the widespread adoption of telemedicine services via wireless connectivity. The company's antenna innovations play a crucial role in elevating patient care, empowering healthcare professionals to remotely monitor their patients' health status.

According to Jordi Ilario, Fractus' COO and VP Licensing, "with the rise of markets like Internet of Things, the variety of elements incorporating our wireless antenna technology continues to grow. In this regard, Fractus' technology is establishing itself as a crucial asset in the Medical Device Tech sector, thanks to its innovative approach that not only enables significant advances in remote patient monitoring but also contributes to the ongoing growth of telemedicine services".

Our commitment to innovation has led us to forge strategic patent licensing agreements with key players on the global stage, solidifying Fractus as the go-to antenna technology provider in the IoT industry. The continuous success of our licensing programs serves as proof to the widespread recognition of our cutting-edge technology across diverse sectors.

Ruben Bonet, Chairman and CEO of Fractus, says that "the continuous success of our licensing programs serves as a testament to the widespread recognition of Fractus' cutting-edge technology across diverse sectors. We are delighted to see that more people will benefit from our technology, through life-saving implantable wireless devices, in the Medical Device Tech industry".

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, serves as Intellectual Property Advisor to Fractus.

About Fractus:

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named a 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Red Herring's top innovative companies for 2006. It also won the 2004 Frost & Sullivan Award for technological innovation and the 2010 National Communication Award of the Catalan Government in the telecommunications category. A team of Fractus inventors was finalist for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. On November 2015, Fractus was awarded Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and on April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange and the Elite Group.

