Fragomen Announces Relocation of its Headquarters to Flexible, Modern Offices at 1400 Broadway

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP (Fragomen), the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is pleased to announce the relocation of its New York City headquarters to an innovative, collaborative new workspace at 1400 Broadway. The move places the firm at the heart of midtown, close to Bryant Park and Times Square and provides easy access to transportation and amenities.

"Relocation to midtown presented an opportunity to design a modern space tailored to the unique needs of our immigration talent," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "The new offices will support our dynamic practice and team structure, helping us fulfill our mission to provide clients a compelling immigration experience with our Firm."

The bright, open new offices feature several innovations, from the flexible structure of the space itself to cutting-edge technology.

"A key to Fragomen's success is teamwork," said Fragomen Partner Carmita Alonso who helps lead and manage the office. "And the offices at 1400 Broadway provide a timely opportunity to promote our culture and support our highly talented professionals in a setting that inspires working together through the complexity and uncertainty of US immigration law." Almost all of the offices will be shared spaces, and 22 separate meeting areas—from small huddle rooms to large, 25-plus-seat conference rooms—will be available for collaborative team and client work.

Open café spaces provide an opportunity for informal get-togethers and events, and dedicated "wellness rooms" will afford all lawyers and staff space for introspection and privacy. Even individual work areas are flexible—every professional in the office will have a sit/stand desk configuration.

"There is no firm in the immigration space that matches Fragomen's experience or depth of bench," said partner, Parisa Karaahmet. "With our move to 1400 Broadway, our workspace will provide us with the flexibility we need as we continue to differentiate the quality of our law firm and stay ahead of client needs."

The office's entire technological scheme has been redesigned as well, modeled on Fragomen's Immigration Technology Innovation Lab in Pittsburgh. From comprehensive wireless coverage throughout the space, to cutting-edge personal computers and devices, the new offices are built to streamline workflow and increase efficiency. New portable video conferencing and chat capabilities are available to promote seamless collaboration between workspaces in the office and remote locations as well.

"Our redesigned headquarters is the product of an intense, three-year collaboration," said partner, Carmita Alonso. "TPG Architecture designed the new work environment, Cresa led by Jim Pirot, provided project management and sustainability oversight, and our new landlord, Empire State Realty, provided us with the flexibility we required to make this important move. We're looking forward to elevating the employee experience and continuing to help our clients navigate and achieve their complex immigration goals from our new home."

