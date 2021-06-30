Fragomen appoints 17 New Partners and three Of Counsel

Largest and most diverse group of promotions in firm's history

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen, the world's leading provider of immigration services and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is pleased to announce the appointment of 17 new Partners and three Of Counsel, effective July 1, 2021.

This class represents the largest and most diverse group of new Partners and Of Counsel promotions in the firm's history. Drawn from many jurisdictions and practice areas, the new Partners and Of Counsel are exceptional, experienced immigration professionals who reflect the broad scope of immigration service offerings at Fragomen.

"We are proud to welcome our new Partners and Of Counsel. The diversity of global talent in this extraordinary group is a testament to the strength of our firm and our commitment to attract, retain and invest in leading immigration professionals," said Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "Their deep experience and focus on client service will help our clients navigate the complexities in the immigration and business landscape."

Lance Kaplan, Managing Partner of the firm's International Practice Group, added, "The caliber of these new Partners and Of Counsel epitomizes the extraordinary talent and commitment of so many professionals within the practice and sets the firm apart from all others in the industry."

These promotions honor Fragomen's longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is fundamental to its core values and success as a firm.

The full list of new Partners is set out below:

The following have been promoted to Of Counsel:

Fragomen also recently announced that Christine Sullivan was promoted to Partner. Christine leads the firm's newly-opened office in Amsterdam, a reflection of its commitment to its Netherlands-based clients and the European region.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female professionals.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, case management and processing, immigration program compliance management, advisory services in government investigations, government relations, and complex litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

