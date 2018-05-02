Fragomen Joins the Equus Ecosystem

DENVER, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software, a leader in global mobility solutions, announced today that Fragomen, the world's leading immigration services provider, is now a member of the Equus Ecosystem. Businesses around the globe rely on the Equus Ecosystem to manage their expatriate programs, and with Fragomen as a member of the Equus Ecosystem, it will be easier than ever for these users to integrate immigration data into the assignment lifecycle.

Launched in 2016, the Equus Ecosystem makes it possible to monitor and manage global mobility processes in real time. By integrating Fragomen, Equus users can now add important immigration information and fulfill requests through a single portal. This single platform approach improves efficiency, accuracy and visibility, while enhancing the integrity of assignees' immigration information.

"Now that Fragomen is a member of the Equus Ecosystem, it's easier than ever for our clients to access a broader range of assignment information while facilitating access to their immigration knowledge," says Mark Thomas, CEO of Equus. "By adding Fragomen's unparalleled experience and making key immigration information much more accessible to our clients, we continue to increase the potential for innovation, enabling organizations to think smarter, respond faster and scale to global levels."

"This integration aligns well with our technology strategy, where we share data in a modern, direct manner resulting in greater data integrity and efficiency for clients," said Scott Angelo, Chief Information Officer at Fragomen.

"We are pleased to be part of the Equus Ecosystem and are committed to providing businesses with a comprehensive solution that includes access to Fragomen's immigration knowledge and data," says Robert Horsley, Executive Director of Fragomen. "We believe this is another important step towards integrating key information in an industry where data and knowledge has long been siloed."

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world use Equus to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals, and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Equus has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective global mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service.

