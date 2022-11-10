FRAGRANCE COMPANY LEDDA - FOUNDED BY BEAUTY INFLUENCER STEPHANIE LEDDA - LAUNCHES FIRST SCENT, 22 ORRIS

Co-Created with Internationally Acclaimed Perfumer Frank Voelkl, 22 Orris is Now Available for Purchase

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEDDA, a bespoke fragrance company founded earlier this month by celebrated beauty influencer and entrepreneur Stephanie Ledda, today announced that their first scent – 22 Orris – is now officially available for purchase, exclusively at www.ledda.co.

"I've been in love with perfumes for most of my life, so the opportunity to begin creating my own fragrances felt like a dream come true," Ledda stated. "With 22 Orris, I set out to create something completely unique, that would evoke sensations of warmth and anticipation."

An avid perfume collector, Ledda crafted 22 Orris to be an "ideal date night scent". The leading note in LEDDA's debut fragrance is Orris - a unique floral and versatile floral aroma. The "22" of 22 Orris nods to the fact that the formula is composed of 22% of this particular note. LEDDA purposefully engineered 22 Orris with a higher concentration of fragrance oil to produce a stronger, longer-lasting scent. Other prominent notes in 22 Orris include Pear Leaf, Pink Pepper, and Wild Freesia.

22 Orris was co-created with perfume expert Frank Voelkl, who has helped engineer some of the beauty industry's most recognizable fragrances, including Le Labo's SANTAL 33. Working together over the course of several months, Stephanie and Frank sought to develop a one-of-a-kind, highly personalized scent unlike anything they'd experienced prior.

"Stephanie is incredibly knowledgeable about fragrance, and we happen to gravitate toward very similar scent profiles," Voelkl stated. "The beauty of 22 Orris is that it was a true collaboration - Stephanie was able to illustrate what she likes, and I helped her to capture what she was envisioning. I think her authenticity shines through in this stunning fragrance."

Vegan and cruelty free, 22 Orris is now available for purchase exclusively at www.ledda.co. The debut fragrance is available as an Eau de Parfum (50ML, $98 USD) and a hand cream (50ML, $24 USD), as well as a set containing both ($110 USD). LEDDA plans to introduce additional fragrances in 2023, each to be inspired by personal and meaningful life moments.

LEDDA is a bespoke fragrance brand founded by entrepreneur and beauty influencer Stephanie Ledda in November 2022. Stephanie launched LEDDA when she saw an opportunity to meld her love of fragrances with her intrinsic entrepreneurial spirit. The brand's inaugural scent – 22 Orris – was created in collaboration with perfume expert Frank Voelkl. LEDDA fragrances are vegan, as well as cruelty, gluten, GMO, nut and soy free. For more information, visit www.ledda.co, or @leddafragrance on Instagram.

