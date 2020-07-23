Fragrance Creators Announces Homer Swei of Johnson & Johnson Joins Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that Homer Swei, Ph.D., Global Director of Product Stewardship, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products, has joined its Board of Directors. In his current role, Swei provides oversight of the company's worldwide portfolio of ingredients and materials, including its baby, beauty, oral care, wound care, feminine hygiene, wipes, and device business. He brings a wealth of expertise in policy development and governance, stakeholder engagement and education, and extended ingredient transparency to the Board.

Fragrance Creators Association

Swei has served in various roles at Johnson & Johnson since joining the company in 2003, including Technical Assurance Manager and Innovation Sourcing Manager. Prior to that, he oversaw materials science efforts at Dow Chemical Group and product technology at Union Carbide Corporation, and served in key roles at RayChem Corporation and Exxon Chemical Corporation. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University.

"Fragrance Creators is the organization leading on fragrance-related issues in North America—issues that carry real-world impacts for business and the public," said Swei. "In representing Johnson & Johnson on the Board, I am excited to use my expertise to augment the association's reach and impact."

"Homer is a leader in advancing responsible product stewardship, and I'm confident he will be an asset to the Board of Directors," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "He brings a passion for driving positive impacts for people, business, and the planet, and an understanding of the value of sound science-based policies and communications that build trust among diverse audiences."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of North American fragrance manufacturing and the fragrance value chain. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org

Contact: Lia Dangelico

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

homer-swei.jpg

Homer Swei

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association

Related Links

http://fragrancecreators.org/

