Fragrance Creators Announces Veronique Scailteur of CHANEL as Newest Addition to Board

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association has welcomed Veronique Scailteur, Director External Relations, Perfumes, at CHANEL, back to its Board of Directors. Scailteur, who previously served on the Board from 2018 to 2019, oversees CHANEL's public affairs efforts on perfumes, working closely with its laboratory of fragrance creation and development. With decades of experience leading fragrance-related technical issues and government affairs, she brings to the Board an expertise in the intersection of perfume safety and policy.

Fragrance Creators Association

Prior to joining CHANEL, Scailteur served as an independent consultant with the Brunswick Group, a global advisory firm in public affairs. Until mid-2015, she was head of Procter & Gamble's European government relations and public policy office. During her tenure, she held various global roles and responsibilities for product safety, environment, and regulatory affairs. She earned a Pharmacy Degree from Université Catholique de Louvain and a Ph.D. in Toxicology. She has served on a number of industry Boards and chaired many working groups, both in the U.S. and in Europe, engaging on topics of chemicals, cosmetics, detergents, brands, and more. In addition to her work with the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), Scailteur serves on the Board of Directors of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM).

"I'm grateful to return to the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors, especially at such a pivotal time for the organization and our industry," said Scailteur. "I share the association's deep respect for the artistry of fragrance and am confident in the association's technical and policy prowess as we move forward—together—to represent the fragrance value chain."

"We are thrilled to welcome Veronique back to the Board," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "Her experience, perspective, and passion for fragrance make her a meaningful addition to our leadership as we continue to drive positive impacts for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

