Fragrance Creators Association Announces Recertification of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the recertification of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus for the 117th Congress. Chaired once again by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11), the Fragrance Caucus serves as a bipartisan platform for engagement on priority issues affecting fragrance, including its critical presence in products for cleaning, disinfecting, and personal hygiene that are essential in protecting public health in the face of COVID-19.

"Fragranced products bring comfort, confidence, and joy to so many," said Congresswoman Watson Coleman. "The industry contributes to almost 200,000 jobs nation-wide and directly employs over 10,000 in New Jersey alone. I'm happy to continue to lead the bipartisan Fragrance Caucus as a platform to advance the creation of well-paying jobs, product safety and affordability, and the many other benefits of fragrance to our well-being."

"The fragrance industry both supports and is dependent upon a strong U.S. economy," said Congressman Loudermilk. "I'm grateful to continue to serve as Co-Chair of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, and look forward to working with this innovative industry as we advance solutions that improve the lives of the American people."

First introduced in 2018 in the 115th Congress, the Fragrance Caucus has grown as the fragrance industry continues to expand its footprint while Congress works to address federal ingredient communication bills, including legislation focused on cosmetics and cleaning products, Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act implementation, trade, and more. During the 116th Congress, Fragrance Creators worked closely with the Caucus to ensure fragrance manufacturing was designated as an "essential business" by the Department of Homeland Security, allowing continued production of critical fragrance inputs for cleaning and sanitizing products; to advance improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program; and to provide examples of how the fragrance industry's response is delivering positive impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Caucus, Fragrance Creators has achieved better representation of constituent interests through meaningful direct access to Members of Congress and staff who oversee key federal agencies and support legislation and policies that affect the fragrance industry.

"The Congressional Fragrance Caucus exemplifies how leaders can work together across the aisle to advance policies based on sound science and that reflect the benefits of fragrance to public health, emotion and wellness, green chemistry, the economy, and more," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "For our members, being responsible industry stewards means showing up and doing what's right, and we are eager to continue our engagement with our representatives in Congress to advance policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet."

The fragrance industry contributes over $22.4 billion to the U.S. economy, invests heavily in sustainable R&D and innovation, and is a strong driver of more than 200,000 well-paying jobs. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership of 60 member companies reflects the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. The association's dynamic fragrance value chain spans from small, family-owned businesses to multinational corporations, with all companies having an equal opportunity to shape the industry's policy positions. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness about the importance of fragrance in protecting public health and promoting wellness has grown. Fragrance is a critical input for products essential to effectively combating COVID-19, including cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, and personal hygiene products. Fragrance not only smells nice, but it also masks unpleasant odors in cleaning products that would otherwise render products unusable, encourages the safe and proper use of cleaning and sanitizing products, and helps fight malodors that can reduce quality of life.

