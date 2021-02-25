Fragrance Creators Association Applauds House Passage of H.R. 5, the Equality Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association applauds the U.S. House of Representative's bipartisan passage of H.R. 5, the Equality Act, which aims to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity with regard to employment, housing, and more. Continuing its leadership to advance equal opportunity for all, Fragrance Creators partnered with the National Association of Manufacturers to urge other industries to support affirmative, statutory non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans, both in the workplace and in the community. As a result, 50 trade associations wrote to congressional leadership in favor of the Equality Act.

"We recognize the bipartisan support in Congress as well as vast, diverse support within industry on an important principle: ensuring equal opportunity for all Americans," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Fragrance Creators is proud to take leadership in the industry, and we stand with the Biden Administration in its commitment to passage of the bill during its first 100 days."

"Fragrance Creators continues to exemplify responsible industry stewardship by leveraging its strong political and industry relationships to advance causes that are good for people, perfume and the planet," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., Chairman, Fragrance Creators Board of Directors, and President & CEO, Robertet USA.

On Feb. 19, 2021, the association released a statement in support of the reintroduction of the Equality Act, which it has publicly supported since 2019. Passed by the House of Representatives in 2019 with bipartisan support, the bill would amend several provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to provide key protections for LGBTQ Americans with regard to employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

