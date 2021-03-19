Fragrance Creators Association Brings Fragrance Education to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today that it hosted an educational "Fragrance 101" briefing for Members of Congress and staff, in conjunction with the Congressional Fragrance Caucus. Fragrance Creators' industry experts from across the fragrance value chain shared how fragrance is created and its many benefits to public and environmental health and wellness. They also engaged on key policy issues, including the Food and Drug Administration's regulation of cosmetic fragrance safety; the Environmental Protection Agency's approvals of newer, greener ingredients; cleaning products ingredient communication; trade policy; and more.

Fragrance Creators Association

"We are grateful to the Members of Congress and staff, especially members of the Fragrance Caucus, who engaged in this productive discussion on fragrance and how our members can drive more sustainable innovation, STEM education, jobs, and more," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO. "I thank our member companies—Cosmo Fragrances, Procter & Gamble, and Robertet USA—for providing meaningful education on the vital role fragrance and scent play in our lives, including promoting public health, combating malodor, and improving quality of life and well-being."

"Fragrance Creators leads in the development of sound science-based fragrance legislation across the country," said Amanda Nguyen, J.D., Vice President, Government Affairs & Legal, Fragrance Creators. "As a trusted resource to policymakers, we know our outreach is important as we promote understanding and appreciation for the fragrance value chain's contributions to the American economy and everyday life, and advance policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet."

Chaired by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11), the Congressional Fragrance Caucus serves as a bipartisan platform for engagement on priority issues affecting fragrance, including its critical presence in products for cleaning, disinfecting, and personal hygiene that are essential in protecting public health in the face of COVID-19. First introduced in 2018 in the 115th Congress, the Fragrance Caucus has grown as Fragrance Creators continues to expand its footprint and Congress works to advance policies that address federal ingredient communication, including legislation focused on cosmetics and cleaning products, Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act implementation, trade, and more.

A contributor of over $22.4 billion to the U.S. economy, the fragrance industry invests heavily in sustainable R&D and innovation and provides more than 200,000 well-paying jobs. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership of 60 member companies reflects the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. The association's dynamic fragrance value chain spans from small, family-owned businesses to large, multinational corporations, with all companies having an equal opportunity to shape the industry's policy positions. As responsible industry stewards, Fragrance Creators' members are committed to ensuring all association policies are grounded in sound science and advance positive impacts, not only for business, but the public and the environment as well.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact: Lia Dangelico

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

fragrance-creators-fragrance-101.jpg

Fragrance Creators Fragrance 101 Briefing

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association