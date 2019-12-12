Fragrance Creators Association Launches Groundbreaking Digital Fragrance Resource for the Public

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association today launched FragranceConservatory.com, a highly creative and innovative digital space designed to help people learn about fragrance and make informed and confident choices about the scented products they use every day. At a time of growing public interest in fragrance and fragrance ingredients, this first-of-its-kind resource provides engaging, high-quality information about fragrance.

The Fragrance Conservatory empowers users to:

Search ingredients to understand their use and safety. Learn about the history and science behind making a fragrance. Discover the many positive wellness benefits of fragrance. Follow the fragrance industry's efforts to promote public health.

"The Fragrance Conservatory is uncompromising in its pursuit of quality information and uses creative and innovative design to illuminate the power of fragrance to enhance lives, bring people together, and drive positive, sustainable change for people and the planet," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Now for the first time, the fragrance industry is sharing its story to help people better understand fragrance safety, creation, and the crucial role it plays in our lives."

The launch marks a milestone for the fragrance industry as well as the beginning of a dialogue about fragrance and fragrance ingredients. Fragrance Creators is committed to seeking input from diverse perspectives to help evolve the site, and plans to expand coverage to more ingredients and topics of relevance in 2020 and beyond.

The Fragrance Conservatory was developed by a coalition of dedicated Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence, Bedoukian Research, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Chanel, Citrus & Allied Essences, The Clorox Company, Estee Lauder Companies, Firmenich, IFF, Johnson & Johnson, The Lermond Company, Modere, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robertet USA, SC Johnson, and Takasago International Corporation (USA).

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

