Fragrance Creators Association President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed's Statement Acknowledging FDA for Empowering Its Members With the Latest Information on OTC Hand Sanitizers

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, expressing appreciation to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sharing the Agency's latest thinking on hand sanitizers and Over-The-Counter (OTC) products with its members during a webinar held today. The informative session featured Theresa M. Michele, M.D., Director, Office of Nonprescription Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and Francis Godwin, Director, Office of Manufacturing Quality, Office of Compliance, CDER, both of FDA, and was moderated by Darci Ferrer, Chief Scientist at Fragrance Creators:

Fragrance Creators Association

"We are deeply grateful to FDA and the team at the Office of Nonprescription Drugs for their leadership and efforts in mitigating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially thankful for the Agency's ongoing engagement with Fragrance Creators and our members to advance best practices for public health. On today's webinar, Dr. Michele and Mr. Godwin thoughtfully shared updates and answered questions on temporary guidances and other regulations relevant to the fragrance supply chain.

Fragrance Creators' members are dedicated, responsible industry stewards and will continue to work with FDA to promote our mutual goal of promoting public health. From the onset of the pandemic, our members acted quickly to adapt production schedules in order to meet the unprecedented demand for critical cleaning and sanitizing products used every day in food processing plants, schools, homes, and more. We remain steadfast in our promise to work collectively with our members, government officials, and all stakeholders to lessen the impacts of COVID-19, as we advocate for sound science-based policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact: Lia Dangelico, Director, Communications

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association