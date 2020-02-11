Fragrance Creators Association Welcomes George Daher of The Estée Lauder Companies to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the addition of George Daher, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Global Product Safety, Regulatory Affairs and Green Chemistry at The Estée Lauder Companies, to its Board of Directors.

Fragrance Creators Association

With nearly 30 years of industry experience and strategic leadership, Daher is a highly accomplished expert in the fields of product safety, regulatory affairs, registration, data management, and green chemistry. He specializes in advising high-performing teams on how best to organize and assure product safety and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining Estée Lauder, Daher served as Vice President, Global Safety Assessment & Regulatory Affairs for SC Johnson, where he led a division on human and environmental safety and regulatory policies and represented the company as a member of the Board of Directors for the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. Previously, he was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for North and Latin America for Firmenich, overseeing a department of scientists specializing in R&D, commercial, and manufacturing of fragrance, flavors, and specialty ingredients. He began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he served in several roles — most prominently as Section Head, Beauty Care Technology Division, Global Business Unit.

Daher earned a doctorate in toxicology from The University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Master of Science in Environmental Health Toxicology and a bachelor's in biology and microbiology from the University of Minnesota.

"I am honored to be appointed to the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors," said Daher. "Fragrance Creators has, for some time, been at the forefront of advocacy for our industry and it remains a wonderful collaborator and consensus-builder amongst diverse stakeholders. I feel privileged to be part of its efforts to enhance responsible industry and product stewardship."

"George's strategic thinking and leadership make him a valuable asset to the board and our industry," said Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of Fragrance Creators. "His technical expertise and global perspective will be meaningful as we advance our forward-thinking association."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

