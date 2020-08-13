Fragrance Creators Continues to Prevent Over $91 Million in E.U. Tariffs on Essential Oils and Fragrance-Related Materials

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today it preserved an estimated $91.1 million in savings for the fragrance value chain. This marks the third time Fragrance Creators' advocacy has protected EU essential oil imports since 2019. It is a significant outcome for the fragrance industry, American jobs, and the economy—and one that prevents unnecessary cost increases for millions of consumers who use and enjoy scented products every day.

On August 12, 2020, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released the revised Tariff List for the EU Section 301 Boeing/Airbus Investigation, and essential oils were not included. This announcement follows the recommendation made in Fragrance Creators' July 26, 2020 comments and through its direct communication with USTR and the Congressional Fragrance Caucus. The $91.1 million tariff savings from October 2019, which was previously affirmed in February 2020, remains.

Fragrance Creators took early, decisive action on the proposed tariffs, directly engaging with USTR, the Department of Commerce, and Members of Congress on behalf of the fragrance industry and the public. In addition to submitting written comments and taking part in meetings with officials and legislators, Fragrance Creators Board Members, Al Bauer of Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. and Erica Lermond of The Lermond Company, LLC, along with Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed, testified before USTR in May 2019. Ahmed emphasized Fragrance Creators' support of the Administration's goal of promoting U.S. manufacturing while illustrating why tariffs on essential oils would be counterproductive and would negatively impact American businesses and consumers.

"We acknowledge the Administration, including the Department of Commerce and USTR, for continuing to share their priorities with us, including their approach toward job creation and growing the U.S. economy," said Ahmed. "Through trusted, transparent, and meaningful dialogue, we were able to work together to find common ground and, ultimately, ensure the needs of the fragrance value chain and the American public were prioritized."

Fragrance Creators will continue to engage with key Administration officials and the Congressional Fragrance Caucus to advocate for the removal of tariff-related cost increases that compromise the competitiveness of American manufacturers, stifle job creation, and jeopardize the growth of the U.S. economy.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America as well as interests along the fragrance value chain—for people, perfume, and the planet. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

