Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed's Statement Acknowledging the National Economic Council for Engaging on Fragrance

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association issued a statement today from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed recognizing the National Economic Council (NEC) for meeting with the association's industry leaders to discuss advancing the Biden Administration's economic policy, including its "Made in America" Executive Order:

Fragrance Creators Association

"Fragrance Creators is grateful for the opportunity to meet with the NEC to discuss our shared goals of a strong, sustainable U.S. economy that emphasizes U.S.-made goods and well-paying jobs. We appreciate the NEC engaging directly with us and a diverse slate of our members about the meaningful benefits fragrance brings to our lives, as well as the many important contributions the fragrance industry makes in our communities.

"Fragrance Creators stands ready to support implementation of the Administration's goals for a sustainable economy—namely by amplifying its members' experience and expertise. After gaining deeper insights from the NEC on the Administration's strategy and approach, our members are committed to an ongoing partnership to advance American competitiveness and supply chain strength. We are uniquely positioned to share perspectives—including R&D, innovation, and value-driven manufacturing—while ensuring human, community, and environmental needs are prioritized and justly integrated.

"As a model of responsible industry stewardship, the fragrance industry contributes $22.4 billion to the U.S. economy and more than 200,000 well-paying jobs for American workers. Fragrance Creators' membership reflects the dynamic fragrance value chain—our 60 member companies run from small, family-owned businesses that source, create, and supply fragrance, to large consumer packaged goods companies that use fragrances in the finished products they market. We look forward to further productive engagement with the NEC as we continue to work with the Biden Administration and the 117th Congress, including the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, to bring about policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact:

Lia Dangelico

[email protected]

+1 571 317 1504

Related Images

fragrance-creators-association.jpg

Fragrance Creators Association

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association