Fragrance Creators to Present Sean Broderick of Procter & Gamble With Extraordinary Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association has announced it will recognize Sean Broderick, Senior Director, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Procter & Gamble (P&G), as the recipient of a special Extraordinary Leadership Award for his contributions in helping empower the industry to adapt and continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases surged and U.S. businesses faced shutdown orders, Broderick worked to improve coordination among key industry organizations, including Fragrance Creators, the American Cleaning Institute, the Personal Care Products Council, and Consumer Brands Association, which resulted in improved supply chain understanding and coordination in a time of uncertainty. He also served as a resource for the fragrance value chain from the onset of the pandemic, providing data and guidance in bi-weekly industry leadership meetings hosted by Fragrance Creators.

"Sean mobilized his expertise, out-of-the-box thinking, and broad network of relationships in and outside of P&G to help Fragrance Creators and other associations quickly connect with one another, reach the right government and non-government decision-makers, and better tackle common challenges together," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "We are grateful for his leadership and strategic guidance, which resulted in the industry delivering more positive impacts for worker safety and public health during an unprecedented time."

Broderick leads P&G's U.S. regulatory and global environmental sustainability policy, advocating for the company and the industry with the U.S. Congress and the Administration on issues including product safety, cosmetics, chemicals, LGBTQ+ equality, sustainability, manufacturing, supply chain, and innovation. With a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Xavier University, he has more than 23 years of experience as a thought leader and consensus builder in various roles within P&G.

The Extraordinary Leadership Award will be formally presented to Broderick at Fragrance Creators' 2021 Mid-Year Business Meeting, held virtually on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. During the meeting, association leadership will discuss key 2021 priorities for fragrance creation and innovation, highlight relevant 2020 achievements, and more. Registration for the complimentary meeting opens soon.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

