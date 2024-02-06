Fragrance ingredient exposure is orders of magnitude below thresholds of concern, study shows

News provided by

Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

06 Feb, 2024, 08:23 ET

A paper published in Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology reveals consumer exposure to fragrance to be extremely low

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. (RIFM), in collaboration with scientific modeling, data analytics, and computing company Creme Global, compared the fragrance exposure of the highest-end product users to the Threshold of Toxicological Concern (TTC) and Dermal Sensitization Threshold (DST) to determine a realistic understanding of consumer exposure to fragrance. The TTC is based on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Threshold of Regulation, which it expands upon to include consideration of an ingredient's molecular structure in conjunction with its toxicity data. The TTC approach is internationally recognized by regulators including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Continue Reading
Isabelle Lee, Ph.D.
Isabelle Lee, Ph.D.

The study authors compared exposure to the approximately 3,000 in-use fragrance-producing ingredients to their respective TTCs and DSTs. Representative fragrance ingredients were randomly selected and analyzed for exposure distribution by product type (i.e., personal, household, oral, and air care) and route of exposure. Exposure calculations were performed by the Creme-RIFM Aggregate Exposure model, which provides realistic exposure estimates that consider all fragrances the population is exposed to across all products used.

(Read the published paper https://doi.org/10.1016/j.yrtph.2024.105569.)

The study's lead author, Isabelle Lee, Ph.D., Senior Scientist of Dermatotoxicology at RIFM, explained, "We found that 76% of fragrance-producing ingredients fall below their TTC levels when compared to the systemic exposure experienced by the highest-end users, while 99% of fragrance ingredients are below inhalation exposure TTC levels."

Paper co-author Anne Marie Api, PhD, RIFM's president, explained, "It may seem there is a lot of an ingredient in a product because our nose tells us it's there. But our olfactory sense is far better than most realize. We can easily detect something at concentrations of parts per million and, in many cases, parts per billion. Thus, very little fragrance is required to impart a desired scent."

About RIFM

RIFM assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

Media Contact:

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. (RIFM)

Gary Sullivan

Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

Also from this source

Meet some of the scientists collaborating on the research supporting the safe use of fragrance ingredients

Meet some of the scientists collaborating on the research supporting the safe use of fragrance ingredients

Building upon the success of last year's event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its second virtual Annual Science...
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces 2nd Annual Science Symposium

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces 2nd Annual Science Symposium

Building upon the success of last year's event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its second virtual Annual Science...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.