Fragrance ingredients market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fragrance ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,839.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fragrance Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Global fragrance ingredients market - Five forces

The global fragrance ingredients market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global fragrance ingredients market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fragrance ingredients market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. Technavio calculates the size of the global specialty chemicals market based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of organic and inorganic chemicals and all sub-categories.

Find insights on the parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global fragrance ingredients market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global fragrance ingredients market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (personal care, fabric care, hair care, and others) and type (essential oils and aroma chemicals).

The personal care segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rapid rise of the e-retail industry. In addition, the growing disposable income, rise in middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and numerous advertisements and promotions are some of the other factors that will influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fragrance ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fragrance ingredients market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of key vendors, growing demand for fragrances in personal care industries, new product launches, and rising disposable income of people.

Download a sample report

Global fragrance ingredients market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for cosmetic products is notably driving the market growth.

The aging population globally is increasing the high demand for anti-aging products such as creams, moisturizers, and anti-wrinkle products.

Customers are investing significantly in new and effective anti-aging products to reduce blemishes, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Therefore, the high demand for cosmetic products due to the aging global population will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing preference for natural ingredients is a key trend in the fragrance ingredients market.

Natural fragrance ingredients are derived from plants, animals, or fruits. The demand for such products is higher when compared to synthetic aroma chemicals due to the growing awareness about the harmful effects of such chemicals on the skin.

Fragrance ingredients used in deodorants, hair oils, perfumes, and detergents can cause skin irritation when applied directly on the skin. Hence, many vendors are introducing fragrance ingredients made from natural products.

Therefore, the demand for natural fragrance ingredients is expected to grow when compared to synthetic chemicals, which, in turn, will support the global fragrance ingredients market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The low shelf life is a major challenge in the fragrance ingredients market.

Essential oils are classified into top, middle, and base notes.

Top notes such as lemon, bergamot, cajuput, caraway, citronella, cumin, eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemongrass, lime, mandarin, niaouli, and orange essential oils are classified as highly volatile substances. However, high volatility can affect the shelf life of essential oils.

Therefore, the low shelf life of essential oils will affect their demand, which, in turn, may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fragrance ingredients market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fragrance ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fragrance ingredients market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fragrance ingredients market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fragrance ingredients market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the fragrances market in the Middle East is expected to increase to USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Rest of Middle East).

The fragrances market size is expected to rise by USD 11.49 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.71%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (natural and synthetic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Fragrance Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,839.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Aromatics Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, CPL Aromas, Ernesto Ventos SA, Fine Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, International Flavors and Fragrances, Joh. Vogele KG., Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd., Risdon International, Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp, and The MANE Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fragrance ingredients market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fragrance ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fabric care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fabric care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fabric care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fabric care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fabric care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Alpha Aromatics Inc.

Exhibit 119: Alpha Aromatics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Alpha Aromatics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Alpha Aromatics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 BRENNTAG SE

Exhibit 127: BRENNTAG SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: BRENNTAG SE - Business segments



Exhibit 129: BRENNTAG SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: BRENNTAG SE - Segment focus

12.7 CPL Aromas

Exhibit 131: CPL Aromas - Overview



Exhibit 132: CPL Aromas - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: CPL Aromas - Key offerings

12.8 Ernesto Ventos SA

Exhibit 134: Ernesto Ventos SA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ernesto Ventos SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Ernesto Ventos SA - Key offerings

12.9 Fine Fragrances

Exhibit 137: Fine Fragrances - Overview



Exhibit 138: Fine Fragrances - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Fine Fragrances - Key offerings

12.10 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 140: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Firmenich SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

12.11 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 143: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

12.12 Huabao International Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 147: Huabao International Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 148: Huabao International Holdings Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Huabao International Holdings Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Huabao International Holdings Ltd - Segment focus

12.13 La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Risdon International

Exhibit 154: Risdon International - Overview



Exhibit 155: Risdon International - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Risdon International - Key offerings

12.15 Robertet SA

Exhibit 157: Robertet SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Robertet SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Robertet SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Robertet SA - Segment focus

12.16 Symrise AG

Exhibit 161: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Symrise AG - Segment focus

12.17 The MANE Group

Exhibit 165: The MANE Group - Overview



Exhibit 166: The MANE Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The MANE Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio