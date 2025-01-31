Fragrance Ingredients Market to Grow by USD 4.13 Billion (2025-2029), Growing Demand for Cosmetic Products Boosting Market, AI Redefining Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global fragrance ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.13 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cosmetic products is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing preference for natural ingredients. However, low shelf life poses a challenge. Key market players include AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Aromatics Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, CPL Aromas, Ernesto Ventos SA, Fine Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Joh. Vogele KG., Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd., Risdon International, Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise Group, and V. Mane Fils.

Fragrance Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 4126.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, Spain, and India Key companies profiled AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Aromatics Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, CPL Aromas, Ernesto Ventos SA, Fine Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Joh. Vogele KG., Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., La Scenteur Fragrance Technology Pvt. Ltd., Risdon International, Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise Group, and V. Mane Fils

The fragrance ingredients market is thriving, driven by the growing demand for aromatic products. Natural fragrance ingredients, such as essential oils and extracts from flowers, fruits, trees, and spices, are popular in the organic and herbal segments. However, synthetic compounds derived from petrochemicals continue to dominate the synthetic segment. Human skin safety is a top priority, with concerns over toxic effects from certain chemicals and synthetic compounds. Eco-friendly fragrance ingredients, including renewable ingredients and extracts, are gaining traction in response. The fragrance ingredients industry caters to various sectors, including perfumes, essential oils, room fresheners, soap, detergent, hair care, personal care, fabric care, aromatherapy, and cosmetics. Natural fragrance ingredients, such as sandalwood, vetiver, rose, neroli, and amber, are used in fine fragrances, while synthetic ingredients are often used in mass-market products. Allergies, lung irritation, and dermatitis are concerns for some consumers, leading to demand for eco-friendly and customized perfumes. The market also includes incidental fragrances in consumer goods like laundry, toiletries, and household cleaning supplies. The fragrance ingredients industry sources ingredients from various plant extracts, flowers, fruits, vegetables, and tree segments. The natural ingredients segment is expected to grow as consumers seek cleanliness and personal hygiene products with minimal chemical ingredients. Bio-based fragrance ingredients, such as extracts and oleoresins, are gaining popularity due to their renewable and sustainable sources. The perfumery industry uses a variety of ingredients, including fixatives, distillates, fractions, concretes, absolutes, and organic compounds, to create unique odors for perfumes, incense sticks, and aromatherapy. The fragrance ingredients industry serves various applications, including fine fragrance items, home care items, and therapeutic applications for anxiety and stress relief. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly and personalized fragrance products.

The natural fragrance ingredients market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for plant-based, animal-derived, and fruit-derived scents over synthetic aroma chemicals. This trend is driven by rising health consciousness and a desire for transparency in product formulations. Consumers are increasingly sensitive to the potential skin irritations caused by synthetic fragrance ingredients. Brands are responding by prioritizing natural and organic ingredients in their products. Furthermore, the beauty and personal care industry is moving towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, which is further fueling the demand for natural fragrance solutions. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create innovative natural fragrance ingredients that cater to consumer demands while minimizing environmental impact.

The fragrance ingredients market encompasses a wide range of aromatic products, including natural fragrance ingredients like essential oils and herbal fragrances, as well as synthetic compounds. The natural segment, derived from plant extracts, flowers, fruits, vegetable segments, and spices, faces challenges in sourcing and sustainability. Human skin sensitivity and potential toxic effects from chemicals, alcohol base, top tones, mid-tones, base tones, and fixatives are concerns. Synthetic ingredients, such as petrochemicals and oleoresins, offer consistency and affordability but raise eco-concerns. Renewable ingredients, eco-friendly fragrance ingredients, and aromatherapy are gaining popularity in response. The fragrance ingredients industry caters to various sectors like perfumes, room fresheners, soap, detergent, Hair Care, Personal Care, Fabric Care, and aromatherapy in the cosmetic industry. Challenges include allergies, lung irritation, and dermatitis. Markets for fine fragrances, shampoo, shower gel, hand sanitizer, and eco-friendly perfumes continue to grow. Sustainability, transparency, and customization are key trends. The market includes extracts from amber, cinnamon, orange clove, sandalwood, vetiver, rose, neroli, and other odors, such as incense sticks and laundry products. The fragrance ingredients industry serves households, hospitals, medical emergency services, and consumer goods, including cosmetics, household cleaning supplies, and home goods. The natural and synthetic segments coexist, with the natural segment experiencing growth due to consumer preference for cleanliness and personal hygiene.

Essential oils are an essential component of the fragrance ingredients market, classified into top and base notes based on their volatility. Top notes, such as lemon, bergamot, cajuput, caraway, citronella, cumin, eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemongrass, lime, mandarin, niaouli, and orange, are highly volatile and evaporate easily. In contrast, base notes like benzoin, cedarwood, cinnamon leaf, clove, myrrh, patchouli, rockrose (ciste/labdanum), sandalwood, and vetiver are less volatile. Citrus oils, including lemon, orange, and lime, have been popular choices in the fragrance industry over the past decade. However, their high volatility impacts their shelf life, potentially reducing their demand and negatively influencing the growth of the fragrance ingredients market during the forecast period.

1.1 Personal care- The personal care market is witnessing notable growth due to the expansion of the e-retail industry. Online shopping provides easy access to a wide range of personal care products, including face and body skincare items such as anti-aging products, moisturizers, and skin brighteners. Consummers seek quality and value-added skincare solutions at affordable prices. Multifunctional products catering to facial and body needs are popular. The consciousness towards natural and organic skincare is rising. Factors like increasing disposable income, a growing middle-class population, urbanization, and marketing efforts contribute to the market's growth. The personal care segment includes salon and spa products, with the number of establishments increasing globally.

The fragrance ingredients market encompasses a wide range of aromatic products derived from various natural and synthetic sources. Natural fragrance ingredients include extracts from fruits, flowers, trees, spices, and herbs, which offer unique odors and appeal to consumers seeking organic and eco-friendly options. On the other hand, synthetic compounds provide consistent fragrance notes and longer-lasting scents for consumer goods, cosmetics, household cleaning supplies, and fine fragrance items. However, the use of synthetic ingredients has raised concerns regarding potential toxic effects on human skin and overall health. As a result, the fragrance ingredients industry is continually exploring ways to develop safer, natural alternatives while maintaining the desired fragrance profiles. The market for fragrance ingredients is diverse and expansive, with applications ranging from incense sticks and candles to laundry and toiletries, and reaching households worldwide.

The fragrance ingredients market encompasses a wide range of aromatic products, including natural fragrance ingredients derived from plants, flowers, fruits, and spices, as well as synthetic compounds created in laboratories. These ingredients are used in various applications, such as perfumes, essential oils, aromatherapy, and eco-friendly fragrances. The human skin can absorb these fragrance ingredients, leading to potential toxic effects in some cases. The fragrance ingredients industry includes aromatic compounds like top tones (citrus, floral), mid-tones (rose, neroli, sandalwood, vetiver), and base tones (amber, cinnamon, orange clove). Renewable ingredients, such as eco-friendly fragrance ingredients, are gaining popularity due to increasing consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly products. Fragrance ingredients are used in various consumer goods, including perfumes, room fresheners, soap, detergent, hair care, personal care, fabric care, and household cleaning supplies. They are also used in therapeutic applications, such as aromatherapy, to help alleviate anxiety and stress. The natural segment of the fragrance ingredients market includes extracts from plants, flowers, fruits, trees, spices, and vegetable segments. The synthetic segment consists of petrochemicals, fixatives, oleoresins, distillates, fractions, concretes, absolutes, and organic compounds. Fragrance ingredients are used in various industries, including the cosmetic industry, hospitals, medical emergency services, and the production of hand sanitizer. They are also used in the perfumery industry to create signature scents and customized perfumes. However, the use of fragrance ingredients can cause allergies, lung irritation, and dermatitis in some individuals. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that fragrance ingredients are safe for use and do not have any adverse effects on human health or the environment. In conclusion, the fragrance ingredients market is a diverse and complex industry that plays a significant role in various consumer goods and therapeutic applications. It is essential to ensure that fragrance ingredients are sourced sustainably, are safe for use, and do not have any adverse effects on human health or the environment.

