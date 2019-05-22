NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrances Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Fragrances industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.







Key Highlights

- The fragrances market consists of the retail sale of female fragrances, male fragrances and unisex fragrances. The female fragrances segment consists of mass female fragrances and premium female fragrances. The male fragrances segment consists of mass male fragrances and premium male fragrances. The unisex fragrances segment consists of mass unisex fragrances and premium unisex fragrances. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 exchange rates.

- The global fragrances market had total revenues of $41,043.6m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.0% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 1,197.9 million units in 2018.

- The global fragrances market is driven by trends such as the increasing demand for premium products which are organic or natural, increasing disposable income, and the availability of these products through e-retail platforms.



Scope

Reasons to buy

