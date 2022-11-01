Fragrances Market Size in the Middle East to Grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Driven by Replenishing Personal Grooming - Technavio

Nov 01, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fragrances market in the Middle East is driven by factors such as replenishing personal grooming. Perfumes, shampoos, shower gels, and shaving creams are essential for personal grooming. The high disposable income of people is increasing investments in personal grooming. Hence, vendors are offering a wide range of products. These factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
The fragrances market size in the Middle East is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
- Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- United Arab Emirates - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Jordan - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Middle East - size and forecast 2021-2026
The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel generates revenue from specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores. Retail stores offer customers a convenient way of trying and testing products before buying them. The staff at these stores guides the customers on products and offerings based on their preferences. Vendors are selling their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which is intensifying market competition. For instance, Anfas, WIDIAN, and The Fragrance Kitchen have many stores across the Middle East. Similarly, Kayali Fragrance sells its products through Sephora stores. Retailers are introducing wide assortments, pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. For instance, in March 2021, Yas Mall planned to build more than 100 new retail stores in Abu Dhabi. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2022. Vendors are also adopting the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales from offline distribution channels. This strategy provides various benefits to buyers, such as in-store pickup of goods purchased online. The adoption of these strategies will help vendors increase their market shares and expand their consumer base. Such factors are expected to increase the sales of fragrances through the offline segment in the Middle East during the forecast period.
- Allied Enterprises LLC
- Anfas
- DESIGNER SHAIK Inc.
- Emirates Pride Perfume
- Kayali
- KHALIS PERFUMES
- Lootah Perfumes
- Majan
- MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC
- ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co.
- Oman Luxury
- Rasasi
- Splash Fragrance
- Swiss Arabian
- The Fragrance Kitchen
- The Spirit of Dubai FZC
- WIDIAN
- YAS Perfumes
Flavors and Fragrances Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (fragrances and flavors), product (formulated flavors and fragrances, aroma chemicals, and essential oils), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The flavors and fragrances market share growth in the fragrances segment will be significant.
Fragrances Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentations by type (natural and synthetic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The fragrances market share growth by the natural segment has been significant.
|
Fragrances Market Scope in the Middle East
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.5
|
Key consumer countries
|
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Rest of Middle East
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Allied Enterprises LLC, Anfas, DESIGNER SHAIK Inc., Emirates Pride Perfume, Kayali, KHALIS PERFUMES, Lootah Perfumes, Majan, MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC, ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co., Oman Luxury, Rasasi, Splash Fragrance, Swiss Arabian, The Fragrance Kitchen, The Spirit of Dubai FZC, WIDIAN, and YAS Perfumes
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Middle East: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Jordan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Jordan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Jordan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Jordan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Jordan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 60: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 61: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 62: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 63: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 64: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Allied Enterprises LLC
- Exhibit 65: Allied Enterprises LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Allied Enterprises LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 67: Allied Enterprises LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Anfas
- Exhibit 68: Anfas - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Anfas - Product / Service
- Exhibit 70: Anfas - Key offerings
- 10.5 Kayali
- Exhibit 71: Kayali - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Kayali - Product / Service
- Exhibit 73: Kayali - Key offerings
- 10.6 Majan
- Exhibit 74: Majan - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Majan - Product / Service
- Exhibit 76: Majan - Key offerings
- 10.7 MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC
- Exhibit 77: MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 78: MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 79: MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co.
- Exhibit 80: ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 82: ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Swiss Arabian
- Exhibit 83: Swiss Arabian - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Swiss Arabian - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Swiss Arabian - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Fragrance Kitchen
- Exhibit 86: The Fragrance Kitchen - Overview
- Exhibit 87: The Fragrance Kitchen - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: The Fragrance Kitchen - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Spirit of Dubai FZC
- Exhibit 89: The Spirit of Dubai FZC - Overview
- Exhibit 90: The Spirit of Dubai FZC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: The Spirit of Dubai FZC - Key offerings
- 10.12 WIDIAN
- Exhibit 92: WIDIAN - Overview
- Exhibit 93: WIDIAN - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: WIDIAN - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 95: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 96: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 98: Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 100: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
