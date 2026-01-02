Fraimic to debut market first voice-to-art smart canvas prototypes at CES 2026

The app-free, cordless canvas displays AI-generated artwork from spoken ideas in vivid Spectra 6™ E Ink and operates on multi-year battery life

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fraimic announced that early prototypes of the Fraimic Smart Canvas—a voice-to-art, E Ink display system that AI-generates artwork from spoken prompts—will be shown publicly for the first time at CES in Las Vegas from January 6 - 9, 2025. Prototypes of the brand's Standard Canvas and Large Canvas will be available for hands-on demonstrations at Sungale Electronics in LVCC Central Hall, Booth 15430 , and at the Kickstarter and Jellop booths in the Venetian Expo, Hall G (Eureka Park), Booths 60101 and 60111 . Additionally, the brand will attend CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 4th.

Fraimic's Smart Canvas has already earned international recognition for its design innovation, including a BIG SEE Product Design Award 2026 as well as two European Product Design Awards in the categories of Interior Design / Interior Elements & Systems: Smart Home / Automation and Event Supplies / Event Accessories: Signs, Exhibits and POP Display.

Why This Matters

AI-generated images remain difficult for consumers to integrate into physical spaces due to complexity, app dependencies, cloud requirements, and short battery life. Fraimic introduces a hardware-first model centered on a cordless, multi-year battery E Ink canvas that functions as a gallery-ready art object while enabling instant voice-generated artwork. The Smart Canvas does not require apps, subscriptions, or cloud services. It supports local only operation, uses a simple mobile upload interface, fits standard frames, and operates without cords. The display uses power only when images change, which supports long term reliability in both residential and commercial settings.

How It Works

The Smart Canvas is controlled with a single interaction. Users tap the mat surrounding the display, describe the artwork they want to see, and the system generates a new image in full color Spectra 6™ E Ink within seconds. There are no playlists or preset loops. The canvas listens to the prompt and updates accordingly. Users can also upload any image or artwork through a lightweight mobile site with no required app. The system operates privately through local connectivity and is designed to make updating wall art fast, simple, and repeatable without purchasing new prints or installing additional hardware.

Key Features

Full color Spectra 6 ™ E Ink display - Produces matte, paint-like visuals on a paper-like surface, suitable for gallery environments.

- Produces matte, paint-like visuals on a paper-like surface, suitable for gallery environments. Two size options - Standard Canvas (14x18x2" frame, 13.3" display) and Large Canvas (24x36x2" frame, 31.5" display).

- Standard Canvas (14x18x2" frame, 13.3" display) and Large Canvas (24x36x2" frame, 31.5" display). Voice to art AI creation - Generates artwork directly from spoken prompts.

- Generates artwork directly from spoken prompts. Style presets - Reduce visual inconsistency and help minimize common AI artifact patterns.

- Reduce visual inconsistency and help minimize common AI artifact patterns. Simple image upload - Allows users to upload any artwork or photo through a mobile site with no required app.

- Allows users to upload any artwork or photo through a mobile site with no required app. Standard frame compatibility - Thin, cordless housing fits common gallery frames.

- Thin, cordless housing fits common gallery frames. Multi-year battery life - Uses power only when images change.

- Uses power only when images change. Auto orientation - Detects portrait or landscape automatically.

- Detects portrait or landscape automatically. Local Image Sharing - Supports private device to canvas transfers without internet.

- Supports private device to canvas transfers without internet. Local only mode - Enables server free connectivity for privacy sensitive environments.

- Enables server free connectivity for privacy sensitive environments. REST API access - Provides integration options for creators and developers.

- Provides integration options for creators and developers. Cordless installation - Allows clean presentation on walls or shelves.

- Allows clean presentation on walls or shelves. Tap to prompt interaction - Updates art instantly when users tap the mat and describe what they want to see.

- Updates art instantly when users tap the mat and describe what they want to see. No subscription required - All features are included without ongoing fees.

- All features are included without ongoing fees. Flexible artwork support - Displays personal photos, illustrations, or AI-generated creations.

"The Smart Canvas is designed as a functional art object first, with AI as an enabling tool rather than the center of the product experience," said Anthony Mattana, Founder of Fraimic. "By focusing on battery life, simplicity, and local only operation, we are creating a device that fits naturally into homes and workplaces without adding digital friction."

Fraimic's hardware design emphasizes tactile quality and long term use. The display is full color Spectra 6™ E Ink, chosen for its matte, paper-like surface and glare-free viewing. The frame is black gallery grade wood intended to visually match printed artwork. The device supports shelf or wall mounting and requires no cables for operation.

Fraimic completed pre-production samples in late 2025 following a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $1 million USD. The company is preparing its first manufacturing run in collaboration with Sungale Electronics, including independent testing, production validation, and compliance pathways such as FCC and CE prior to mass distribution. The Smart Canvas is intended for homes, creative studios, and commercial environments where low power, non emissive displays are preferred.

"Our goal is to create a stable and adaptable display platform that remains useful for many years," continued Mattana. "We view the Smart Canvas as infrastructure for visual expression that supports creators, families, and businesses without ongoing fees or cloud reliance."

Kickstarter shipments are planned for May 2026. Pre-orders are available at https://fraimic.com for the Standard Canvas at $399 USD and the Large Canvas at $999 USD. Direct to consumer availability is scheduled for June 2026.

About Fraimic

Fraimic is a Chicago-based team of artists, engineers, designers, and managers focused on creating inventive, adaptable tools for modern living. Founded by Anthony Mattana, the company emphasizes sustainability, versatility, and customization in the way people experience art in their homes and workplaces. With more than 30 years of combined product design and development experience across automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics, cloud computing, and wireless communication, the team brings a multidisciplinary approach to building practical, user-driven products.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001bmv7sIAA.

