Frain Industries Welcomes Back Sean Prena as Applications Engineer

CAROL STREAM, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frain Industries is excited to announce the return of Sean Prena, who has rejoined our team as an Applications Engineer. Sean's journey with Frain began 18 years ago when he started as an Account Manager, marking his entry into the packaging industry. Over his initial five-year tenure, Sean built strong customer relationships and gained a comprehensive understanding of Frain's extensive equipment portfolio, including a variety of packaging solutions. Reflecting on his time at Frain, Sean shares, "Frain is a place where you don't learn just one piece of equipment, you learn all of them."

After his time at Frain, Sean expanded his expertise in various roles across the industry. He served as Global Account Manager at OEM, Cloud Packaging, followed by a position as an Engineer at automation company, FlexLink, where he helped customers with automation solutions. Sean then became Sales Manager for PMI KYOTO Packaging Systems, where he honed his skills in automation and innovative sales strategies.

"The shorter sales cycle for new equipment at Frain means quicker delivery times for customers, allowing for more efficient and productive operations." Post this

Now, Sean returns to Frain with a wealth of industry knowledge and a fresh perspective. In his new role as Applications Engineer, Sean will be instrumental in identifying the best equipment and configurations for our customers' products. He is particularly impressed with Frain's growth and the expansion from selling used equipment to offering new processing and packaging machinery from over 65 OEM partners.

The shorter sales cycle for new equipment at Frain means quicker delivery times for customers, allowing for more efficient and productive operations. Frain's commitment to having most processing and packaging solutions in stock ensures delivery within days or weeks, all under warranty and accompanied by a factory acceptance test to ensure seamless integration on-site.

Sean Prena's return to Frain highlights our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. His expertise will further strengthen our ability to provide cutting-edge processing and packaging solutions. We are thrilled to have Sean back on the team and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make.

For those interested in collaborating with Sean on upcoming projects, please call 630-629-9900 or email him at [email protected].

SOURCE Frain Industries