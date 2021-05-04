Fralock Holdings Acquires Ceramic Tech Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fralock Holdings, LLC, (an Arsenal Capital Portfolio Company) a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered solutions for critical applications, today announced the acquisition of Ceramic Tech Incorporated (CTI), an end-to-end ceramic solutions provider whose capabilities include specialized formulations, pre-fired machining, Sintering, pressing and grinding for the world's largest Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Included in the deal was Stratamet Advanced Materials (SAM), an independent manufacturer of high purity, semiconductor grade ceramic materials.

Founded in 1989, CTI has built a reputation for designing and building fine quality products and superior workmanship. Their stellar reputation made the combined companies an ideal acquisition choice for Fralock Holdings.

"CTI is renowned in the semiconductor industry for its rapid prototyping and large format capabilities," said Marc Haugen, CEO, Fralock Holdings. "The technical know-how and strong market position of CTI gives us room to explore new formulations in both oxidized and non-oxidized ceramics. Our acquisition of Oasis Materials earlier this year launched us into technically advanced active metalized ceramics; this latest acquisition gives us differentiated technical ceramics capability, from raw powder through precision machining, including very large format structural ceramics."

Fralock Holdings' applications are used in a variety of ways that impact our lives, including equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, medical treatment, imaging and patient monitoring, defense applications, satellite and spacecraft components. This new acquisition will broaden the company's ceramic product options and enable all of the company's end markets to benefit from the products created by CTI.

"We have spent more than 30 years developing relationships and strategic partnerships with OEM's in Silicon Valley and beyond," said Kanu Gandhi, President, Ceramic Tech Incorporated. "We are thrilled to become a part of the growing Fralock Holdings platform of companies, and look forward to working closely with Marc and his team to continue to nurture these relationships and create new ones."

The acquisition adds over 30 new associates, building upon Fralock Holdings' deep technical expertise and bench strength.

About Fralock Holdings, LLC

Established in 1967, Fralock Holdings (an Arsenal Capital Portfolio Company) is a design, engineering and manufacturing company that develops high-performance solutions for Fortune 500 corporations in aerospace, defense, medical, life science, semiconductor technology and other high reliability markets. Its family of companies include Fralock, Career Technologies USA, Mapson Engineering, Oasis Materials and Ceramic Tech Incorporated.

Headquartered in Valencia, California, Fralock employs over 500 associates in offices throughout California.

Fralock is AS9100, ISO13485, ISO9001, FDA Registered, and ITAR compliant.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fralock.com/

About Ceramic Tech

Ceramic Tech, Inc. was founded in 1989 by Kanu Gandhi and facilitates the manufacturing and fabrication of formulation, pressing, pre-fired machining, centering and grinding. Headquartered in Fremont, California, the company employs 31 engineers and production support in its 45,000 square foot facility.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit https://www.arsenalcapital.com

