Fralock Holdings Acquires Lenthor

Fralock adds world-class flex circuit boards to suite of products Tweet this

"Lenthor's advanced capabilities in flexible circuit design and manufacturing, and its leading position in high-value market segments make it a perfect complement to Fralock's core business," said Marc Haugen, CEO, Fralock Holdings. "We believe that Lenthor's expertise and strong executive team, as well as its strong strategic customer relationships especially in our overlapping market segments, makes Lenthor an excellent addition to our expanding engineered materials solutions platform."

Fralock's applications are used in a variety of ways that impact our lives, including equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, medical treatment, imaging and patient monitoring devices, and Defense applications, satellite and spacecraft components. This new acquisition will enable Fralock to expand its market position and to better serve its existing end markets from the products created by Lenthor.

"My team and I take extreme pride in building complex Flex assemblies and providing full end-to-end capabilities that deliver plug and play solutions, eliminating the need for additional contract manufacturing," said Mark Lencioni, President, Lenthor. "We know that Fralock shares our commitment to excellence, superior products and customer service. We look forward to working closely with Marc and his team to continue to nurture our valued customer relationships and develop new ones."

The acquisition adds over 160 new associates, building upon Fralock Holdings' deep technical expertise and bench strength.

About Fralock Holdings, LLC

Established in 1967, Fralock Holdings is a design, engineering and manufacturing company that develops high-performance solutions for Fortune 500 corporations in aerospace, defense, medical, life science, semiconductor technology and other high reliability markets. Its family of companies include Fralock, Career Technologies USA, Mapson Engineering, Oasis Materials, Oasis Precision, Stratemet, and Ceramic Tech Incorporated.

Headquartered in Valencia, California, Fralock Holdings employs over 660 associates in operations throughout California.

Fralock is AS9100, ISO13485, ISO9001, FDA Registered, and ITAR compliant.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fralock.com/

About Lenthor

Established in 1986 in the heart of Silicon Valley, Lenthor Engineering is a leading designer and manufacturer of flexible and rigid-flex printed circuit boards. It is the largest Flex panel processor in Northern California, and the 3rd largest in the U.S. Based in Milpitas, California, the company has 160 employees and a 63,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add products and services. For more information, please visit https://www.arsenalcapital.com

Contact: Stacie Fasola (650) 703-2753, [email protected]

SOURCE Fralock Holdings, LLC