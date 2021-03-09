Fralock Holdings Acquires Oasis Materials

Oasis Materials' technical ceramic solutions are considered some of the most highly engineered active and passive solutions available on the market today, built around their leading capabilities in multi-layer metallization and a broad range of ceramic manufacturing capabilities. This acquisition will enable Fralock Holdings to incorporate Oasis Materials' technology into its existing suite of products to offer a wider variety of solutions for customers seeking cost-competitive ways to augment precision thermal management in critical applications.

Oasis Materials is one of several recent acquisitions by Fralock Holdings aimed at increasing the company's capabilities and technical offerings serving high reliability markets, and it fills an important role in the company's long-term growth strategy.

"The acquisition of Oasis Materials enables us to offer more alternatives, especially in active thermal applications that can significantly improve our customer's products and their bottom line," said Marc Haugen, CEO, Fralock Holdings. "This investment moves us closer to realizing our vision to become one of the world's leading providers of engineered advanced materials solutions for critical applications."

Fralock Holdings' applications are used in a variety of ways that impact our lives, from the equipment used to manufacture silicon wafers, to medical treatment, imaging and patient monitoring, and defense applications, satellite and spacecraft components. All of these end markets can benefit from the technology developed by Oasis Materials.

"Marc Haugen and his technical and management team have built an incredible organization that has the vision and the expertise to build upon what we've created," said Frank Polese, President, Oasis Materials. "We are thrilled to become a part of the Fralock Holdings organization, and look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion."

The acquisition adds nearly 100 new team members with notably strong engineering depth, and builds upon Fralock Holdings' deep technical expertise and bench strength. The organization's total staff will increase to approximately 500 employees.

About Fralock Holdings, LLC

Established in 1967, Fralock Holdings (an Arsenal Capital Portfolio Company), is a design, engineering and manufacturing company that develops high-performance solutions for Fortune 500 corporations in aerospace, defense, medical, life science, semiconductor technology and other high reliability markets. Its family of companies include Fralock, Career Technologies USA, Mapson Engineering and Oasis Materials.

Headquartered in Valencia, California, Fralock employs 500 associates in offices throughout California.

Fralock is AS9100, ISO13485, ISO9001, FDA Registered, and ITAR compliant.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fralock.com/

About Oasis Materials

Founded in 2005, Oasis Materials manufactures high-performance ceramic heaters used in semiconductor, medical, defense and aerospace applications. With locations in Poway and Rocklin, California, Oasis Materials occupies a 55,000 square feet modern industrial building.

Oasis is ISO 9001:2015

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit https://www.arsenalcapital.com

