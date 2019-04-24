Framatome Goes Live with DevonWay iCAP Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay Inc., a leading provider of Work, Quality, and Safety Management software, together with Framatome, a designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply system and nuclear equipment, services and fuel for high levels of safety and performance, have just launched Framatome's iCAP project for its US facilities.

DevonWay's iCAP solution, which includes the Condition Reports, Corrective Actions, Non-Conformance Reports, Receipt Discrepancy Reports, Customer Notifications, and Audit Findings/Observations feature sets, will be used to support Framatome's evolving processes as it continues to grow. DevonWay was selected due to its modern user experience that aligned well with Framatome's culture of innovation, high technology, and performance, as compared to the outgoing system. When bidding for Framatome's business, DevonWay introduced self-service analytics and automated reports distribution, which replaced cumbersome, manual processes to communicate information across the organization.

"As part of our digital transformation, the DevonWay iCAP solution adds to our performance improvement suite of tools," said Victor Montalbano, Vice President of Quality and Performance for Framatome in North America. "Utilizing these mobile and reliable tools, we automated solutions for process improvements and corrective actions that improve productivity and build on our culture of operational excellence."

The DevonWay iCAP implementation complements the DevonWay digital platform that is currently in place to help Framatome migrate towards a fully paperless environment.

