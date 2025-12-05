Frame It Easy Responds to a Colorless 2026 With a First-Ever Matboard Matching Breakthrough

MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when the design world crowned white as its color of the year, Frame It Easy decided to take a contrarian approach by launching the most colorful custom-framing innovation the industry has ever seen. Today, the company unveiled Smart Color Matching matboards: an exclusive, category-defining technology that lets users match virtually any color with ease and precision, either by color-dropping from an image or using Hex codes and CMYK values. This is the first and only commercially available product capable of true, full-spectrum mat customization to complement any print or space.

And this isn't just a feature; it's a rebellion.

As creativity risks flattening in the age of algorithms, Frame It Easy is doubling down on personalization, expression, and artistry. Instead of settling for sameness, the company invites creators, artists, and home décor enthusiasts to reclaim color as a storytelling tool and bring more personality to their walls.

"White will always be a staple, but with Smart Color Matching, we're giving people the freedom to frame with intention," said Jessica Huizenga, Director of Marketing at Frame It Easy. "Color carries emotion. It sets the tone of a space. It reflects who you are. We want to help people design in a way that feels both personal and bold, especially at a time when the world is moving toward monochrome."

The system is powered by Frame It Easy's upgraded 3-dimensional frame designer, one of the most realistic and intuitive customization tools in the framing market. Users can upload artwork, experiment with frame styles, and select their preferred mat color with photorealistic accuracy.

Paired with an intelligent recommendation engine, the system can analyze uploaded art and suggest complementary mat colors, giving customers both limitless creative control and confidence-building guidance. Home décor and personal style expressions that were once intimidating are now accessible to everyone.

The innovation also delivers major advantages for the commercial market. Artists can maintain consistent presentation across collections, galleries can create cohesive visual narratives, print studios can match brand colors with precision, and interior designers can align mats to fabrics, finishes, or mood boards with total accuracy. Corporate teams can also ensure exact color matching to branding or across displays and installations.

Key benefits include:

Custom-Tuned Color Precision : Match to a Hex or CMYK value, or use an image dropper tool for pixel-perfect accuracy.

: Match to a Hex or CMYK value, or use an image dropper tool for pixel-perfect accuracy. Limitless Creative Freedom : Break free from muted standards and bring expressive, intentional color choices.

: Break free from muted standards and bring expressive, intentional color choices. True-to-Life 3D Visualization : Real-time previews mirror the final product with remarkable clarity.

: Real-time previews mirror the final product with remarkable clarity. Industry-Defining Innovation: A fully differentiated capability no other framing company currently offers.

"In a world that's starting to look kind of copy-and-paste, color is one of the most powerful ways to express identity," added Huizenga. "We think 2026 deserves a full spectrum of personal style—so we're giving customers the tools to create it."

Smart Color Matching is available at FrameItEasy.com

Contact: Jessica Huizenga, [email protected],888-983-2670

