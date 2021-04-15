FRAME Partners With HERO® to Launch Virtual Shopping & Clienteling

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRAME, the iconic American fashion brand renowned for its collections in denim, cotton, leather, and cashmere, has partnered with HERO® to launch virtual shopping to online customers. The new virtual shopping service connects customers on Frame-store.com live with stylists through chat and video consultations, and is already growing FRAME's average order values by 61%.

Virtual shopping brings the FRAME in-store experience to life online in an engaging and seamless way. FRAME's team of stylists can follow what customers are shopping for in real-time, answer product questions and easily share personalized product recommendations just like they would in-store – over chat and video.

FRAME's partnership with Hero follows the brand to their 15 retail locations, with the most recent openings being in major cities like New York City, Boston, and Austin. Today, FRAME is sold through its retail locations and e-commerce store, and leading department stores and boutiques across the world.

"At FRAME, we pride ourselves on providing a best-in-class customer experience and are always looking for ways to enhance it by blending our online and offline channels in an engaging way" said Jens Grede, Co-Founder of FRAME. "We've always believed that brands need to create an e-commerce platform that helps consumers shop on their terms. Through our partnership with Hero, we're able to provide an authentic and easy virtual shopping experience for FRAME shoppers from around the world."

FRAME's stylists also use Hero for clienteling; to stay in touch with customers and share product updates by text, recommend complementary items, or send notifications when a product is back in stock. To learn more or to connect with FRAME's stylist team, visit https://frame-store.com/.

FRAME joins leading brands around the world partnering with Hero to offer shoppers a seamless virtual shopping experience. Check out our customer stories to discover how others are making online shopping more human.

Press contact

Natalie Rizk, Director PR + Communications, HERO

[email protected]

Angel Xu, Director of Communications, FRAME

[email protected]

About FRAME

FRAME is an American fashion brand renowned for its collections in denim, cotton, leather and cashmere. The company's founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede strive to design a modern versatile wardrobe through signature denim fits, cotton shirting and coveted leather pieces. Since the brand's inception in 2012 in Los Angeles, California, FRAME has evolved from making handcrafted denim to offering ready-to-wear and accessories collections in the finest natural materials. FRAME is committed to sustainable and fair manufacturing practices, balancing profit with a commitment to people and planet.

About HERO®

HERO® is on a mission to make eCommerce human. Our #1 virtual shopping platform connects millions of shoppers with product experts via text, chat and video, all directly from a brands ecommerce store. This is how Levis, rag & bone, Herman Miller and over 200+ of the worlds best brands bring the IRL experience to their online store, driving sales and increasing average order value. Shoppers are 21x more likely to make a purchase when using Hero, and brands using Hero saw a 7x increase in online shopping sessions in 2020. Founded in 2015, Hero has raised $15M to-date.

