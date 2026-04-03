Frame Your Future 2026: Public Speaker Series Elevates the Conversation on Innovation, Education, and the Evolving World of Work

Columbia University School of Professional Studies convenes thought leaders from industry and academia, spanning NASA, IBM, Deloitte, Paramount Global, and its own Scholar Practitioners to explore the enduring value and impact of professional learning

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NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Columbia University's School of Professional Studies (Columbia SPS) will host a public thought leadership event program that highlights the value of strategically investing in one's own professional education in order to succeed in today's volatile organizational environment. Because true career agility will only result from preparation, the Frame Your Future 2026 event lineup addresses challenges, such as guiding organizations through technology-driven transformation, and mastering an increasingly intricate risk landscape, that the industry leaders of tomorrow will face. The signature series features industry leaders, faculty, and alumni who will share insightful perspectives and practical solutions to support professional advancement.

Frame Your Future opens with introductory remarks from Columbia SPS Dean Troy Eggers. "The stakes have officially been raised. In a professional landscape reshaped by artificial intelligence and rapidly shifting geopolitics, lifelong learning has become a true force multiplier for accelerating careers, sharpening judgment, and expanding influence across roles and industries," said Dean Eggers. "Now, education cannot be a one-time credential; in the future of work, it's a strategic, career-defining commitment." The slate of thought-provoking events, taking place in some of New York City's most iconic spaces, begins this spring, will continue through the summer, and will return annually. The initial lineup includes:

Frame Your Future 2026 and Columbia SPS uniquely provide access to sophisticated insight and smart analysis through their extensive network of accomplished Scholar Practitioners, business leaders who bring their expertise to the classroom.

In Summer 2026, the series will continue to examine topics including pedagogy in professional education and AI and student support. Details on upcoming events will be shared on the SPS events page.

About the Columbia University School of Professional Studies

As one of the 17 prestigious schools affiliated with Columbia University, the School of Professional Studies (SPS) is committed to supporting a diverse community of faculty, students, and staff while expanding the reach and impact of an Ivy League education so that more students can excel in their careers. Online and around the world, SPS brings together the best and brightest minds to deliver personal, practical, and purposeful educational experiences. Since 2002, the School of Professional Studies and its forebears have administered and developed innovative programs to fulfill a diverse array of inquisitive students' needs and desires. Whether pursuing one of 19 master's degrees, returning for post-baccalaureate credentials, or visiting from another university to accelerate undergraduate or graduate studies, every student at the School of Professional Studies benefits from intentionally designed resources and services that make SPS the place to study, no matter their path.

SOURCE Columbia University School of Professional Studies