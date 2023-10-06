Framebridge Opens Sixth DMV-Area Location in Old Town Alexandria

DC-based custom framing brand expands local footprint, unveiling reimagined flagship 14th Street store and debuting in Old Town on October 6th 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Framebridge, the Washington, DC-based custom framing brand, announces the upcoming opening of its sixth DMV-area location in the heart of Old Town Alexandria on Friday, October 6th. 

The opening of the Old Town Alexandria location located at 1308 King Street marks an exciting moment of continued growth in the brand's hometown. Now with six locations in the DMV area, and 21 in total – with additional storefronts in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – Framebridge continues to bring its retail experience to vibrant communities across the country.

Founder and DMV resident, Susan Tynan originally launched Framebridge in August of 2014 as an ecommerce platform, reinventing the custom framing process, offering an affordable alternative that enables customers to easily and beautifully celebrate frame-worthy moments in their lives. In 2019, after seeing an opportunity to build on growing customer demand for the brand's proprietary mix of ease, customization and design services, Framebridge opened its first brick-and-mortar location on 14th Street in Northwest DC. The brand has since continued to evolve the customer experience, offering both an online and physical presence. The flagship 14th Street location just recently reopened, unveiling a reimagined space for its design services.

"We are incredibly proud to be opening a Framebridge store in Old Town Alexandria," said CEO and Founder, Susan Tynan. "Entering the Old Town market, which features a vibrant arts community and an abundance of rich history, has long been a goal of ours. We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors and welcome in the community of Alexandria, celebrating the neighborhood's story, one frame at a time."

With its brick-and-mortar locations, Framebridge aims to open doors where its customers already are, offering in person customer service and advice, dynamic retail activations and community specific celebrations of the neighborhoods where Frambridge takes pride in being a part of these vibrant communities. Framebridge's Old Town Alexandria location officially opens on Friday, October 6th.

About Framebridge

Founded in 2014 by CEO Susan Tynan, Framebridge has revolutionized custom framing. Framebridge recreated the traditional framing experience by offering high-quality, affordable and fast custom framing direct-to-consumer through its website, app and stores. Framebridge is headquartered in Washington D.C. and operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Richmond, Kentucky and Moorestown, New Jersey. For more information, please visit framebridge.com or check out Framebridge on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

