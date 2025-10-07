Framebridge Partners with Farrow & Ball on Exclusive Custom Frame Collection

This collaboration is over two years in the making and brings together two brands known for premium materials, timeless artistry, and thoughtful design. From paint production at the Farrow & Ball Dorset factory, application at Framebridge's Italian manufacturer, to final assembly at Framebridge's US framing studios, this partnership showcases the depth and subtlety of the Farrow & Ball storied colour palette through Framebridge's handcrafted frames.

"We're thrilled to partner with Farrow & Ball, an iconic brand that shares our commitment to quality, craft, and beautiful design," said Susan Tynan, Founder and CEO of Framebridge. "This collaboration gives our customers the opportunity to frame with the same sophisticated colour palette that has defined interiors for decades. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership in the years to come."

The Farrow & Ball Collection features two distinctive frame styles: one thin and architectural, the other wider and more ornate. Each is finished with the Farrow & Ball pioneering, ultra-matte Dead Flat paint in a selection of their most celebrated colours: Schoolhouse White, French Gray, Green Smoke, Stiffkey Blue, Railings, India Yellow, and Etruscan Red. The collection also includes seven complementary mat pairings: colour drench by pairing them together.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Framebridge on these beautifully crafted frames, finished in our signature Dead Flat paint," says Charlotte Cosby, Creative Director of Farrow & Ball. "In any space, art deserves to be celebrated. Colour, especially in a monochromatic palette, plays a vital role in how it's experienced."

HiRes Imagery of the Collection can be found here . All images should be credited to Ethan Herrington for Framebridge.

About Framebridge:

Founded in 2014 by Susan Tynan, Framebridge is transforming the way people preserve their most special moments and mementos—fine art, travel souvenirs, or any favorite photo. Whether browsing online or framing in person at one of their 40 retail locations, customers will find a thoughtfully curated selection of frames handcrafted from the highest quality materials. Plus, Framebridge offers an easy and fun experience with transparent pricing, so you know exactly what to expect from start to finish. At over three million custom pieces and counting, Framebridge is passionate about helping people tell their stories and celebrate their milestones—big, little, and in between.

For more information, please visit framebridge.com or check out Framebridge on Instagram .

About Farrow & Ball :

Farrow & Ball has been based in Dorset, England, since 1946. To this day, the brand remains dedicated to handcrafting richly pigmented paints and unique wallpapers using only the finest ingredients.

The result is a directional palette of paint colours with an extraordinary response to light and artisanal wallpapers with a tactile finish, achieved by printing paint on paper. Together, they transform homes of all kinds, inside and out, all over the world. From ultra-matte, durable Dead Flat to mold-protected Modern Emulsion ideal for kitchens and bathrooms, and even choices for exteriors or historic properties, each high-performance finish is crafted with a precise balance of pigments and a low-VOC water base. This creates an extraordinary depth of colour and an unrivaled finish.

Farrow & Ball are B Corporation certified.

SOURCE Framebridge, Inc.