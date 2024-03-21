Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising Solution Outperforms Other Media Channels in Key Ad Recall and Creative Categories Per Happydemics' Meta Analysis

The Brand Lift Results Surpass Industry Benchmarks in Several Categories including Likeability, Attribution, and Consideration

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frameplay, the award-winning, global intrinsic in-game advertising platform, partnered with Happydemics, a leading Brand Lift platform that empowers ad players around the world to precisely assess and optimize the ROI of their media strategies, to conduct a meta analysis of 29 brand lift studies across multiple verticals in Frameplay's global network. The results overwhelmingly demonstrated double digit brand lifts across key ad recall and creative categories, including likeability, attribution, and consideration, surpassing other channel benchmarks. These findings highlight the opportunity within intrinsic in-game advertising for advertisers to reach engaged, scalable audiences while also demonstrating brand affinity.

"In the current Attention Economy, it's more important than ever to understand recall and brand lift, as they're strong indicators of attention and engagement," said Sandy Shanman, COO of Frameplay. "With intrinsic in-game advertising indexing higher than other digital media in the areas of affinity and lift, it's clear why this channel is rapidly evolving to become a core tenet of scaled media plans."

The results of the meta-analysis surpass benchmarks in key ad recall and creative categories, including:

Attribution

Frameplay: 55%

Online Video: 39%

All Media: 40%

Likeability

Frameplay: 52%

Online Video: 50%

All Media: 49%

Consideration

Frameplay: +21 pts

Online Video: +17 pts

All Media: +19 pts

Frameplay's intrinsic in-game campaigns also exceed industry benchmarks in impact score (Happydemics proprietary indicator) across a variety of verticals including consumer electronics, broadcasting networks, and CPG, with a film release campaign receiving a perfect 100 score. Impact scores are calculated by comparing the results of all brand lift indicators with those of the selected benchmark.

"Navigating in a saturated and fragmented media landscape, ad recall is a cornerstone for impactful advertising outcomes. The results from our Brand lifts' meta-analysis leverage the power of intrinsic in-game to achieve unparalleled recall rates compared to other channels, making it the perfect match for brands to capture attention and stand out," said Virginie Chesnais, CMO at Happydemics.

As the media landscape continues to evolve with new advertising channels and methods, advertisers are increasingly relying on brand lift studies and key attention metrics to determine the efficacy of their omni-channel campaigns and advertising efforts. The results of Frameplay and Happydemics' meta analysis illustrate that intrinsic in-game advertising is an essential channel for advertisers looking to capture audience attention and increase brand recall.

About Frameplay

Frameplay is an award-winning, global in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit: www.frameplay.com

About Happydemics

Founded in 2015 by Tarek Ouagguini, Happydemics stands out by offering unified Brand lift solutions, empowering ad players to measure the performance of their campaigns across various indicators globally, spanning single or multi-channel strategies. With a proven methodology backed by over 15,000 benchmarks, Happydemics harmonizes measurement across all media. As the trusted partner for more than 100 media players and thousands of advertisers worldwide, the scale up provides actionable ad analytics in a cookie-less era, setting a new standard in advertising effectiveness. For more information, visit: www.happydemics.com

