FrameReady® partners with Payment Logistics® to add EMV and NFC processing capabilities

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adatasol, Inc., one of Northeast Ohio's fastest growing software firms and maker of FrameReady POS is pleased to announce the availability of an EMV-ready integrated payments solution. Under a strategic partnership with San Diego based Payment Logistics, Adatasol has incorporated Payment Logistics' Paygistix® technology platform into their FrameReady POS software to handle payments made via smart cards and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay®.

"Paygistix not only shields our clients from liability associated with counterfeit card fraud, but it also minimizes the scope of PCI DSS compliance as if they were using a standalone credit card payment terminal. We've worked hard to make this a reality and are pleased to make this announcement today," commented Dan Weiss, President of Adatasol.

FrameReady users who sign up for Payment Logistics' services will be able to choose from a variety of EMV-ready payment devices, including a customer facing multi-lane terminal with signature capture, a compact Wi-Fi enabled terminal with built-in printer, and more traditional countertop devices.

"When you are working with a mature POS system, like FrameReady, that incorporates nearly 20 years of features and functionality, an off-the-shelf payment solution just doesn't work. By working together with FrameReady's team, we have been able to develop and customize our Paygistix solution to fit the unique needs of the many FrameReady users based in the US, Guam, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico," stated Matt Bruno, Vice President of Strategic Sales at Payment Logistics.

About Adatasol

Since 1993, Adatasol, Inc., an Ohio-based company, has been helping its customers become more efficient and profitable by developing and implementing custom software solutions. Utilizing rapid application development tools, Adatasol creates custom applications that businesses run on their Windows or Apple desktop computers, in a web browser, on an iPad or iPhone, or shared simultaneously across all these platforms. For more information, visit www.adatasol.com.

About Payment Logistics

Payment Logistics is a full-service merchant acquirer and next generation integrated payments technology company catering to POS, CRM and ERP developers and their value-added resellers. Their emphasis on providing in-house services and technology, provides partners and clients with a single point of contact for all merchant account and payment technology needs. For advanced payment technology, visit https://why.pay.link.

